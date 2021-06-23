WTC Final: IND vs NZ Rain Update: Southampton weather today, June 23

After a slight delay due to rain, Day 5 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand in Southampton produced some engrossing cricket.

New Zealand resumed the Day on 101 for 2, but found themselves in trouble at 135 for 5 by lunch. However, a tenacious knock of 49 by Kiwis skipper Kane Williamson and useful cameos from Tim Southee (30) and Kyle Jamieson (21) saw New Zealand take a crucial 32-run lead in Southampton.

In response, India lost both their openers - Shubman Gill (8) and Rohit Sharma (30) before the close of play. Incidentally, they ended Day 5 in Southampton with a lead of 32. The WTC final now heads into the Reserve Day, on which a maximum of 98 overs can be bowled.

There is finally some good news on the weather front for fans as well as the players. The forecast for the Reserve Day is the best it has been in the WTC final. Wednesday in Southampton is expected to be mostly sunny. There is no prediction for rain or thunderstorms. The temperature will be around 20 degrees Celsius, while the cloud cover will be unexpectedly low at 24%.

Although a lot of time has been lost in the WTC final, a result could still be possible in Southampton, especially if all 98 overs are bowled. New Zealand have the best chance of winning as they can put India’s batting under pressure. India will have to do something spectacular to pull off a win after they conceded a crucial 32-run lead in the first innings and lost two in their second.

We've got to hang in there and play it by the hour: R Ashwin on Reserve Day in Southampton

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has stated that the team will look to take it hour-by-hour on the Reserve Day in Southampton. India ended Day 5 on 64 for 2, with a lead of 32. Speaking to the host broadcaster after the end of the day’s play on Tuesday, Ashwin said:

“If we could get some good runs, and set it up for tomorrow - we've got to hang in there and play it by the hour. Get through it, get a few runs and try to set it up in the back half of the day, 98 overs is a bit less from our perspective, we'll have to see."

He described Day 5 of the WTC final in Southampton as a great day of Test cricket. Ashwin stated:

"Great day, game didn't move in the first session, our quicks bowled really well. Kane batted really well as well. A great day of Test cricket. The game's pretty well poised, if we had some more time. Lion-hearted effort, playing three quicks and they kept going on and on. [Shami] He was rewarded for some good bowling. We bowled a good hour and then were rewarded in the 20 minutes before lunch.”

In case of a draw or tie after the Reserve Day in Southampton on Wednesday, both India and New Zealand will be declared joint winners as per ICC’s playing conditions for the WTC final.

