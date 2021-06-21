WTC Final: Kyle Jamieson abused on social media for dismissing Virat Kohli on Day 3

New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Jamieson was abused on social media by so-called Indian fans for dismissing Virat Kohli on Day 3 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton.

Kyle Jamieson bowled a brilliant incoming delivery that beat Kohli’s defence and struck him right in front of the stumps. The Indian captain called for a review but could not be saved as replays confirmed that the ball would go on to hit the stumps. Kohli was back in the hut without adding to his overnight score of 44.

Following Kohli’s dismissal, rogue social media users used unparliamentary language and launched an online tirade against Kyle Jamieson. Some pointed out that Kohli was the New Zealand pacer’s captain at the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Others went to the extreme and even abused the fast bowler’s mother.

India collapsed following Kohli’s dismissal and were all out for 217. Kyle Jamieson was the star of the show for New Zealand with excellent figures of 5 for 31 from 22 overs.

Apart from Kohli, Jamieson also dismissed Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah cheaply. Earlier, on Day 2, he had provided New Zealand with the breakthrough, having Rohit Sharma caught in the slips for 34.

Pretty hard to manage as a batter: Kyle Jamieson on delivery that got Virat Kohli out

Following his five-wicket haul on Day 3 of the WTC final, Kyle Jamieson stated that the incoming delivery that trapped Kohli in front of the stumps would have got most batsmen out.

Asked if there was a plan to set up Kohli by bowling outswingers and then bringing one back in, the Kiwi pacer said at a post-match press conference:

“Oh, I guess yes. May be there is some sort of pattern and this we know talk about huge amount, the one that I was able to get him (Kohli) today certainly seamed back a little-bit. And that was pretty hard to control as a bowler and pretty harder to manage as a batter no matter who you are. So I don’t think it is necessarily just for him (Kohli)."

The 26-year-old admitted that Kohli’s dismissal was massive in the context of the match. Resuming their innings at 146 for 3, India ended up making only 217 after Kohli fell for 44.

Kyle Jamieson said of the Indian captain’s dismissal:

“Yeah, obviously he (Kohli) is a massive part of their team and pretty big wicket to get, so to get him pretty early morning, was I guess was nice and pleasing and pretty crucial for how the day followed."

🔹 New Zealand’s fightback

🔹 His fifth five-wicket haul

🔹 India’s total of 217@BLACKCAPS quick Kyle Jamieson discusses it all after day three of the #WTC21 Final.#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/spFZPv7Xdm — ICC (@ICC) June 20, 2021

New Zealand ended the day on 101 for 2 in 49 overs. Devon Conway (54) and Tom Latham (30) featured in a 70-run stand for the opening wicket.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava