WTC final: “Mohammad Amir has also dismissed Rohit Sharma with inswingers” - Salman Butt on Trent Boult threat

Former Pakistan batsman Salman Butt has said that New Zealand's left-arm pacer Trent Boult could pose a huge threat to Indian opener Rohit Sharma in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. He pointed out that a left-arm seamer with the ability to bring the ball in can trouble most right-hand batsmen.

On Tuesday, Indian legend VVS Laxman advised Rohit Sharma to be cautious against Boult, especially against the delivery that nips back in. Reacting to Laxman’s comments on his YouTube channel, Butt backed Laxman’s views, saying:

“Bringing the ball in is Trent Boult’s speciality. Mohammad Amir has also dismissed Rohit Sharma with inswingers. The inswinging angle is difficult for any batsman in the world if a left-arm seamer is bowling from over the wicket. I agree with (VVS) Laxman’s suggestion.”

Butt, himself an opener during his playing days, stated that the key to success in England, particularly against the new ball, is to play close to the body and late. He elaborated in this regard:

“In England, it is especially important to play the new ball close to your body, and play it late. Allow the ball to come to you; don’t search for it, and play inswing properly. Batsmen have to get these basics right to do well in England. Then again, there is also the luck factor. Often you play a bad shot and survive. At other times, you play well but get out. That’s part and parcel of the game.”

Rohit Sharma must offer the full face of the bat to Trent Boult: VVS Laxman

Earlier on Tuesday, former India batsman Laxman advised Rohit Sharma to play Boult as straight as possible to cut down the risk of being trapped by the one coming back in. At a press conference organised by Star Sports, Laxman observed that facing Boult would be one of Rohit Sharma’s biggest challenges in the WTC final, saying:

“He (Rohit Sharma) has got a challenge in the form of Trent Boult, who gets the ball in. He also knows that, against Trent Boult, he cannot take his left leg across. He has to play as much as possible with the full face of the bat, back towards the bowler.”

Laxman expressed confidence that Rohit Sharma would do a good job in England but asked him to be careful with the corridor of uncertainty, saying:

“Not only for Rohit Sharma, but for any opener, it is very important to know where your off-stump is. When he started opening, against South Africa in Indian conditions, he knew where his off-stump was. He was very disciplined at the start of the innings, and that is something Rohit Sharma could replicate in England. I am sure that he will perform well. Knowing where your off-stump is and letting the ball go in that channel of uncertainty is something which Rohit requires to focus on.”

Rohit Sharma has played one Test in England, but this is his first visit to the country as an opener in the longest format of the game.

