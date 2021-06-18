WTC Final: “Only Chellam sir can tell, when will it stop raining” - Twitterati discuss gloomy Southampton weather

Ahead of the much-anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand, the overcast weather conditions in Southampton are grabbing the limelight.

While the scheduled start of the first day of play at the Ageas Bowl is just an hour away, reports coming are claiming that the opening day’s play in Southampton could either be delayed or completely washed out.

Giving an update, BCCI tweeted:

"Good morning from Southampton. We are just over an hour away from the scheduled start of play but It continues to drizzle here. The match officials are on the field now.."

According to BBC Weather, the rain can be torrential at times during the day with thunder and lightning. The afternoon will also see further ‘heavy, thundery spells of rain’.

Also, the cloud cover is forecast to be a high 94% while the temperature will be around 16 degrees Celsius. The prediction for most of the other four days is not too bright either, with forecasts for further rains.

Good morning from Southampton. We are just over an hour away from the scheduled start of play but It continues to drizzle here. The match officials are on the field now. ☔ #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/Kl77pJIJLo — BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2021

If overs are lost due to the weather in Southampton, a reserve day (June 23) has been kept to make up for it. But, considering the weather prediction, things are not looking all that great as far as hopes of a result in the WTC final are concerned.

Southampton weather trends on Twitter

While play is unlikely to begin on time on Day 1 in Southampton, posts related to the weather for the WTC final have been pouring in on Twitter. Here is a compilation of some reactions:

Does @ICC consider weather forecast before deciding the venue of such big events? If rain comes it's going to me Very disappointing. #WTCFinal2021 #WTCFinal — Ashutosh (@imAshutoshk) June 18, 2021

This rainy & cloudy weather of #Southampton will give edge to which team ?#WTCFinal — VEER (@EVASIVEVEER) June 18, 2021

Hate to say it but @ICC should never take any place in England as the venue of an official tournament. The weather is atrocious at best.#WTCFinal2021 #WTCFinal #INDvNZ — Harkrish Ahuja (@TheHA97766643) June 18, 2021

Wouldn't/Shouldn't ICC have checked the weather status before deciding the venue for WTC final ... ???? #WTCFinal2021 #WTCFinal — Sidharth Bhat (@SidharthBhat) June 18, 2021

Most runs - Thunderstorms 🌩

Most wickets - Clouds ☁️

Most catches - Wind 🌬

Winner - Rain 🌧

Player of the Match - Rain God ☔️

#WTC21 #WTCFinal2021 — ShiV∆M💫 (@shivamx131) June 18, 2021

#WTCFinal2021 Be like, Hello All Exciting Test Ahead 🌧

DAY1 : Gabba Day1 Recap

DAY2 : Gabba Day2 Recap

DAY3 : Gabba Day3 Recap

DAY4 : Gabba Day4 Recap

DAY5 : Gabba Day5 Recap

Courtesy Weather Forecast ⛈ #INDvsNZ#WTCFinal#Rain@CricCrazyJohns @bhogleharsha@SriniMaama16 pic.twitter.com/r6OptNzrR2 — The Movie Man (@moviemanwrites) June 18, 2021

My understanding of the #WTCFinal weather rules - From day 2 play can be extended to 98 overs per day if making up overs, an extra hour available on the day for overs lost on the day, and any overs lost to weather left can be made up on reserve day 6 (up to 98)....simples... — Innocent Bystander (@InnoBystander) June 18, 2021

Thak gaya hoon vro Southampton ka weather⛈️ check kar kar k, baarish rukne ka naam hi nahi le rahi🥺#WTCFinal #INDvNZ — Priyanshu Sinha (@priyanshu11_) June 18, 2021

2 years of waiting time and we are in the hands of weather to decide the winners.#WTCfinal — BIBHU (@CricFreakBK) June 18, 2021

These could be the scenes all day today. #WTC21



Follow our Twitter feed and live commentary for the latest from the #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/bCcGbfEmtr — 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) June 18, 2021

Southampton weather report 😬

RIP Day1 WTCFinal 🤕 pic.twitter.com/IdEWfT7s9v — Maaass (@rim_maas) June 18, 2021

I request @ICC to change playing regulations for 2023 WTC final and make the team who scores higher first innings total win the game in the event of a draw.



None of the days of this Test have "good weather." Certain times of the match will have ok possible play weather at best. — Abdullah Haider (@wicketsandruns) June 18, 2021

Today most Google search in India would be of Southampton weather . #WTCFinal — Blue Moon (@blue_manchestr) June 18, 2021

Only Chellam sir can tell , when will it stop raining in Southampton..#WTC21 #INDvNZ — Shivam Gupta (@Shivamgupttaa) June 18, 2021

What happens if the Southampton Test is drawn or washed out?

With Southampton's weather forecast for the WTC final not very encouraging, there is a possibility the match could either end in a draw or, in worst case scenario, might be washed out altogether.

In case of a draw or a no result in Southampton, both India and New Zealand will be declared joint winners as per the ICC playing conditions for the WTC final. There have been calls for the final to be a best-of-three event, but the ICC ruled out the possibility owing to the crammed cricketing calendar.

The ICC came under fire a couple of years back when England were declared winners of the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand even after the match and the subsequent Super Over ended in a tie.

Many experts felt both the teams should have been declared joint winners. However, England were crowned world champions on a bizarre boundary count rule.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava