WTC final: Ravindra Jadeja tests his all-round skills ahead of New Zealand clash

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has shared pictures of him batting and bowling in the nets ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, starting in Southampton on Friday.

Ravindra Jadeja is likely to feature in the WTC final if India decides to go in with two spinners. However, if India plays an extra seamer or an extra batsman, Ravichandran Ashwin is set to get the nod as the sole spinner.

On Thursday, Ravindra Jadeja shared images of his practice session ahead of the much-anticipated WTC final clash against the Black Caps. Along with the pictures, the left-arm spinner shared the caption:

“READY #WTCFinal #TeamIndia”

Ravindra Jadeja has played 10 Tests in the WTC and has claimed 28 wickets at an average of 28.67 with a best of 4/62. With the bat, he has scored 469 runs at an impressive average of 58.62 with five fifties and a best of 91.

Despite conditions in Southampton likely to favor swing and seam more than spin, India will find it difficult to leave Ravindra Jadeja out of the playing XI owing to the versatility he offers.

Ravindra Jadeja shouldn't be left out at any cost: Anshuman Gaekwad

Amid the debate over India’s team composition for the WTC final, former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad has opined that Ravindra shouldn't be dropped from the playing XI at any cost. Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Gaekwad said:

"(Ravindra) Jadeja shouldn't be left out at any cost. And why should he? He is such a huge asset to the team in all three departments. He is a triple-plus. And I don't think that if three bowlers cannot do damage in English conditions, a fourth pacer will help. Three is good enough.

"And you need a spinner. Ashwin is a class spinner alright but with Jadeja in the team, he has to play. How many international teams have got quality left arm spinners? And here you have one, not only as a spinner but as a proven batsman and a brilliant fielder. What else do you want?"

India named their 15-man squad for the WTC final on Tuesday, leaving out Axar Patel, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, and Shardul Thakur.

Team India's squad for the WTC final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha

