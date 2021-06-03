WTC Final: Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson have pushed their teams to excel - Brendon McCullum

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has lauded both Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson for leading their respective teams brilliantly in the World Test Championship (WTC). According to the former wicketkeeper-batsman, both India and New Zealand are deserving finalists of the WTC.

Team India and the BlackCaps will meet in the WTC final in Southampton from June 18-22. While New Zealand are currently facing England at Lord’s in the first Test of the two-match series, the Indian contingent reached the UK on Thursday.

Speaking to Sports Today, McCullum showered praises on both Kohli and Williamson in the build-up to the WTC final. He said:

“Both Virat and Kane have led their sides brilliantly. Their own forms have been superb. To be able to qualify for the WTC final is a massive achievement. To reach the final of WTC, the results they needed for a long period. You have to force the situations in Test cricket to garner success in the longest format of the game. Both captains have pushed their teams to excel, and I believe they rightfully deserve the opportunity to play in the final.”

The former Kiwi skipper also analyzed the contrasting styles of the two captains, who will be battling it out in the WTC final. According to McCullum, while their methods may be different, both Kohli and Williamson know how to get the best out of their teammates. He elaborated:

“They are inspirational leaders but lead their teams indifferently. One (Kohli) is out and out aggressive, while the other (Williamson) is a dominant leader but is not as expressive as his counterpart. They are true ambassadors of the game and are the must-watch talents of the present time.”

“Apart from being great leaders, they are two giants of the International game at his point of time. One of the amazing qualities they both have is to get the best out of those around them. It has helped them to achieve some special things for their countries,” McCullum went on to add.

Asked which team, according to him, was the favorite to clinch the WTC final, McCullum diplomatically replied:

“One of them will lift the trophy, or there is a possibility that both of them can share it because the rules have changed.”

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently announced that both India and New Zealand will be declared joint winners in case the WTC ends in a draw or tie.

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson’s WTC record so far

Kohli has played 14 matches in the WTC and has amassed 877 runs at an average of 43.85 with two hundreds and five fifties.

As for his counterpart, Williamson has played nine WTC games heading into the final and has 817 runs to his name at an average of 58.35 with three hundreds and one fifty.

Kohli’s highest score in the WTC is 254 not out against South Africa in Pune in October 2019. Williamson’s top score of 251 in the championship was registered in Hamilton versus West Indies in December 2020.

