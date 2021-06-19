WTC Final: Why is the Indian team wearing black armbands?

After the first day of play in the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand was completely washed out, the match got underway on Saturday.

Having lost the toss in the WTC final, India were asked to bat first under cloudy conditions. The Indian players are wearing black armbands in memory of late sprinter Milkha Singh, who passed away on Friday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the same with a tweet that read:

#TeamIndia is wearing black armbands in remembrance of Milkha Singhji, who passed away due to COVID-19. #WTC21”

91-year-old Milkha Singh passed away on Friday after a long battle with COVID-19. The four-time Asian Games gold medallist breathed his last at the PGIMER Hospital in Chandigarh.

Some days back, his wife Nirmal Kaur also succumbed to COVID-19. Milkha Singh’s most famous performance came in the 1960 Rome Olympics, where he came fourth in the 400m final.

India asked to bat first after losing toss in WTC final

Team India captain Virat Kohli’s bad luck with the toss continued as New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and put India into bat in the WTC final under seamer-friendly conditions.

Explaining his decision after winning the toss, Williamson said:

“We'll bowl first. Conditions, with the weather around, hopefully we can make the most of it. Saying that, wicket will be consistent throughout the game going by the cool weather.”

New Zealand chose four pacers in their eleven and included all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme ahead of left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel.

Indian captain Virat Kohli conceded that he too would have batted first had he called correctly. Speaking after losing the toss, he said:

“We would've probably bowled first as well. But runs on the board has been our strength. In a big final, runs on the board, however many, are an advantage. As you saw the makeup of our side, the balance is such that we prepare for any conditions. We've been performing really well in Test cricket. For us this is just a Test match we have to be professional in, have to follow our processes.”

India retained the XI they had announced for the WTC final earlier, going in with two spinners and three pacers.

Playing XIs for WTC final

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

