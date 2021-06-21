WTC Final: Ravichandran Ashwin's wife gives latest weather update from Southampton

The weather forecast for Day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand in Southampton is rather gloomy.

In fact, it is raining quite steadily, as a result of which the start of play on Day 4 has been delayed. Chances of the match getting underway soon are looking rather bleak at the moment.

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s wife Prithi Narayanan took to her official Twitter account to share the latest weather update from Southampton. She uploaded a video on her social media handle, in which the heavy cloud cover is prominent with covers on the ground at The Ageas Bowl. There is a hint of rain as well.

According to the weather forecast for Monday, it will be cloudy throughout the day in Southampton with rain expected frequently. The first day of the WTC final was also washed out to due to rain, while 64.4 overs were possible on Day 2.

Sunday, however, saw proper a day of Test cricket. India, resuming their first innings on 146 for 3, were bowled out for 217 in 92.1 overs. New Zealand then played out 49 overs as they got to an impressive 101 for 2.

With a full day’s play highly unlikely on Monday, owing to the wet weather in Southampton, a draw in the WTC final seems the most possible result even with a reserve day in store. As per the ICC’s playing conditions for the WTC final, both India and New Zealand will be declared joint winners in case of a draw or a tie.

Rain has delayed the start of day four of the #WTC21 Final in Southampton 🌧️#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/bE3DjPv0BF — ICC (@ICC) June 21, 2021

Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway dominate on Day 3 in Southampton

Pace bowler Kyle Jamieson stood tall for New Zealand on Day 3 of the WTC final in Southampton. He claimed 5 for 31 from 22 overs as India collapsed from their overnight score of 146 for 3 to 217 all out. Jamieson began India’s collapse by trapping Indian captain Virat Kohli lbw for 44. He soon had Rishabh Pant caught in the slips for 4.

Jamieson went on to complete a five-for by dismissing tailenders Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in quick succession. Trent Boult and Neil Wagner also claimed two wickets. For India, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with 49.

New Zealand were strong in their response even as the Indian bowlers kept things tight in Southampton. Devon Conway (54) and Tom Latham (30) added 70 for the opening wicket. Conway completed a well-compiled half-century before falling to Ishant Sharma just before stumps on Day 3.

Looking forward for Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy! - Yuvraj Singh in an exclusive Interview with SK

Edited by Sai Krishna