"Would have loved to be the opposing coach" - Ravi Shastri on Bazball

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri would have relished the challenge to be the coach of the team that played against England's Bazball ideology.

Shastri has been impressed with the way England have entertained and played their cricket, but he also believes that the Bazball ideology will not come off every single time.

Speaking exclusively to The Week, here's what Ravi Shastri had to say about facing Bazball as an opposition:

"I would have loved to be the opposing coach (to Bazball) and take it by the scruff of the neck and see what happens. It may not work every time and you need to see the conditions too in which you do it. I won't give it a complete green tick because I know there will be days when it will be poor. Only time will tell. But it's exciting because it keeps you on the edge of the seat and that's what you want in Test cricket."

Ravi Shastri on contributing for India in the future

Ravi Shastri claimed that there are no hard feelings between him and the board and thanked BCCI for supporting him through his cricketing as well as coaching days. He also opened up on the possibility of serving Indian cricket in any way possible.

On this, Shastri stated:

"I have always been grateful to the BCCI because they have been the guardians since I was 17 when I played U-19 cricket. There might be times when you don't look eye-to-eye but that doesn't mean you forget them. So if there's an opportunity to contribute, I will surely contribute."

The current Indian team management under Rahul Dravid has been under immense scrutiny after the World Test Championship final loss. It will be interesting to see if Dravid and Co. can redeem themselves by winning the ODI World Cup later this year.

Poll : 0 votes