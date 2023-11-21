“Would Narendra Modi allow?” – Kirti Azad disapproves PM for visiting Indian dressing room after 2023 World Cup loss

Former India cricketer Kirti Azad objected to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoling the players inside the dressing room after the World Cup final. That came after India lost to Australia by six wickets in the summit clash on Sunday (November 19).

Azad’s reaction came after a clip of PM Modi encouraging and motivating players inside the dressing room went viral on social media. Azad, currently a Trinamool Congress (TMC) party member, was also a part of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad. He felt that the PM should have met the team in a private visitors area instead of going into their dressing room.

The 64-year-old tagged the International Cricket Council (ICC) account and wrote on X:

"The dressing room is the sanctum sanctorum of any team. @ICC does not allow anybody to enter these rooms apart from the players and the support staff. PM of India should have met the team outside the dressing room in the private visitors area."

Azad continued:

“I say this as a #sportsman and not #politician. Would @narendramodi allow his supporters to come and console or congratulate him in his bedroom, dressing room, or the toilet? #Sportspersons are far more disciplined than #politicians. #Panauti #INDvsAUSfinal"

"Last, but not the least, the man and whose team did it for India, In 1983 @therealkapildev was also not invited. Now tell me who is doing politics?”

Azad has played seven Tests and 25 ODIs for India.

“I wasn’t invited” - Kapil Dev’s blunt reply on why he didn’t attend the 2023 World Cup final

Former India captain Kapil Dev revealed that he didn’t attend the 2023 World Cup final because he wasn’t invited to the showpiece event. The all-rounder, who led India to the first-ever cricket World Cup back in 1983, told ABP News:

“I wasn’t invited there. They didn’t call me so I did not go. As simple as that. I wanted the whole ’83 team to be there with me but I guess due to the fact that it’s such a big event and people are so busy handling responsibilities sometimes they forget.”

Several celebrities, including actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Home Minister Amit Shah attended the WC final.

India will now shift their attention to a five-match T20I series against Australia. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will play the first T20I on November 23. Big names including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, etc. have been rested for the series.