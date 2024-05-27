"Would never let Azam Khan get anywhere near the team" - Shahid Afridi questions keeper-batter's fitness level

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has questioned Azam Khan's spot in the national team due to his fitness. The 47-year-old said he would not let Khan play for Pakistan until his fitness improved.

The youngster's fitness has been a massive talking point for a long time now among former cricketers. Speaking to a local TV channel, Afridi said a high fitness level improves the body language on the field.

"Fitness is the main thing. If you are fit, your body language gives it away on the ground, be it while batting, bowling, or fielding. You can’t compromise on fitness. I would never let Azam Khan get anywhere near the team as far as fitness is concerned," Afridi said.

Trending

Azam Khan has yet to prove himself at the international level in terms of performance. Having made his international debut in 2021, the keeper-batter has managed only 88 runs in 12 T20Is at 11, with a best of 30.

"I am worried about his keeping against spinners in West Indian conditions" - Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi. (Image Credits: Getty)

Afridi added that Azam might struggle behind the stumps on West Indian pitches during the upcoming T20 World Cup, given the ball usually stays low. The former spin-bowling all-rounder said:

"In England, the ball carries behind the stumps (while keeping). But when they’ll go to the West Indies, the ball won’t carry as much there, it will keep low. I hope he doesn’t struggle, but I am worried about his keeping against spinners in West Indian conditions with this fitness, because the ball stays low there and you have to keep your body low as well."

Pakistan are currently involved in a T20I series against England and trail by 0-1 after losing the second game in Birmingham. The Men in Green will open their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against the USA on June 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback