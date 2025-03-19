“Would rather suggest you to become #TikToker” - Pakistan pacer blasts Brad Hogg over Muhammad Rizwan’s mockery video

Pakistan pacer Aamir Jamal has launched a scathing attack on former Australian spinner Brad Hogg for mocking wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan's English in a video. A viral video on social media has Hogg interviewing a person impersonating Rizwan after a match and having a laugh in parallel.

In the video, Hogg asks the impersonator about Virat Kohli to get a laugh out of his response.

"I and Virat are alike. He drinks water. I drink water. He eats food. I eat food. We are both the same; there is no difference," said the Impersonator in Rizwan's tone.

Meanwhile, Jamal took to his X handle and slammed Hogg for his act, saying:

"I just watch a video which is circulating on twitter and others social media It is very shameful act from @Brad_Hogg who called himself a international cricketer making fun of @iMRizwanPak about his English which is his 3rd language not even 2nd. I would rather suggest you to become #TikToker because you might need followers and attention by making fun of other people thats the platform for you not cricket community."

Pakistan struggled under Rizwan's captaincy in the recent 2025 Champions Trophy at home. They lost both their completed games to New Zealand and India to be eliminated before the semifinal.

Muhammad Rizwan dropped from Pakistan's T20I side for the ongoing New Zealand series

Pakistan dropped their two star batters for the T20Is against the Kiwis [Credit: Getty]

Muhammad Rizwan was surprisingly dropped from Pakistan's T20I side for the ongoing five-match series against New Zealand in New Zealand. The 32-year-old had been appointed Pakistan's white-ball captain in October last year.

However, the Men in Green suffered 0-3 and 0-2 T20I series losses in Australia and South Africa under Rizwan. The gloveman's snail-paced batting in T20Is has been a topic of discussion in Pakistan Cricket for the past few years.

Despite boasting an impressive T20I average of 47.41, Rizwan's strike rate of 125.37 has resulted in the side getting off to slow starts. Rizwan aside, Pakistan also dropped star batter Babar Azam for the New Zealand T20Is.

Yet, even with these massive changes, the side struggled in the opening two T20Is to trail the series by a 0-2 margin. They will look to avoid a series defeat in the third T20I at Auckland on March 21.

