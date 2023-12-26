"Would Sourav Ganguly have arrived with Christmas presents to Steve Waugh?": Kerry O'Keefe reacts to Pakistan team's gesture for Australia

Former Australian leg-spinner Kerry O'Keefe has admitted his surprise at Pakistan team bringing presents for their Aussie counterparts. He questioned if Sourav Ganguly would have done the same for Steve Waugh in the previous era. O'Keefe opined that Pakistan must be fiesty to beat the hosts Down Under.

In a video uploaded by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the entire visiting contingent brought the Aussie cricketers and their families. A member of the Pakistan team's support staff was also seen distributing candies to children present during the indoor training session.

Speaking to Fox Cricket, O'Keefe observed that the Test series is being played in far too good spirits and that Pakistan must "have some spite". He said:

"This Test series is being played in the best of spirits? You're not going to beat Australia in the best of spirits. Christmas Presents yesterday. Would Sourav Ganguly have arrived with Christmas presents to Steve Waugh? No.

"You've got to play fiesty against the Aussies. You got to have some spite. This is too pleasant. And then opening the Boxing Day with a half-volley."

The tourists are 1-0 down in the Test series, suffering a massive 360-run loss at the Optus Stadium in Perth. They haven't won a Test Down Under since 1995.

Pakistan put Australia into bat after winning the toss at MCG

Shan Masood won the coin toss. (Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Shan Masood decided to send Australia into bat after winning the toss at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). However, they couldn't make the most of the favourable conditions as David Warner got a life in the 3rd over of the innings, and also survived a few more edges.

Agha Salman got Warner's wicket at the stroke of lunch for 38, while Hasan Ali dismissed Usman Khawaja shortly after lunch for 42. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith survived a relentless bowling spell thereafter before rain intervened to interrupt Pakistan's progress.

With tea being currently taken, the hosts are 114-2.

