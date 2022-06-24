"Would be unfair if Suryakumar Yadav doesn't get enough opportunities at this age" - Danish Kaneria

Ex-Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria recently stated that Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav deserves to be given consistent opportunities in international cricket.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel on Friday, Danish Kaneria suggested that Suryakumar Yadav has more maturity when compared to Shreyas Iyer. He urged the Indian team management to back Yadav and give him regular chances in the playing XI.

The former spinner pointed out that Iyer needs to up his game if he wants to retain his place in the side. He opined that the right-hander must come up with consistent performances to carve a niche for himself in the team's star-studded batting lineup.

Kaneria said:

"There have been reports indicating that Rahul Dravid believes Shreyas Iyer to be more mature than Suryakumar Yadav. But I don't agree with Dravid's thinking. It would be unfair if Suryakumar Yadav doesn't get enough opportunities at this age. Iyer will have to perform consistently, otherwise, there's no way that he can retain his place in the side."

Yadav was ruled out of the recently concluded five-match home T20I series against South Africa due to a forearm injury that he sustained during IPL 2022. He is set to make a comeback in India's tour of Ireland.

Iyer featured in all five games of the South Africa T20Is. However, he failed to make the most of the opportunities and managed just 94 runs in the white-ball rubber.

The two batters will next be in action against Ireland. India and Ireland are scheduled to lock horns in two T20I matches in Dublin. The series opener is set to be played on Sunday, June 26.

India vs Ireland 2022 squads

India squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi

Ireland squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Craig Young

