"Wouldn’t have predicted this two years ago" - Scott Boland loving his Test cricket journey

Australian seamer Scott Boland has stated that he could have never thought of living the dream of playing Test cricket even two years ago. With his career reaching new highs with every series, Boland said he has loved every moment so far.

The Victorian made a significant impact by taking five wickets in Australia's 209-run win over India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in London last week. He dismissed Shubman Gill twice and cracked open the game in the fourth innings by dismissing Virat Kohli for 49.

Boland, who has 33 scalps in eight Tests at 14.57, explained that his primary role in the Test team is to dry up the runs and allow his teammates to pick up wickets.

"My role in this team is just to try and keep the scoreboard going as slow as possible. I like to bowl long spells to try and give the other bowlers a bit of a break. Obviously, if I can keep the scoreboard going nowhere it makes the job easier for the bowler at the other end," Scott Boland explained.

"I wouldn’t have predicted this two years ago. So far, it’s been getting better and better, and I’m loving it."

Boland made his Test debut in the third Test of the 2021-22 Ashes series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and ripped apart England's batting unit. He recorded figures of 4-1-7-6 in England's second innings to bundle them out for 68 and set up a facile innings win for the Aussies.

Scott Boland expects Australia to go for runs against England

Keeping in mind England's aggressive approach ahead of the Ashes, Scott Boland believes Australia will get hit for runs, regardless of how well they bowl. He added:

"For me, getting my head around [the likelihood] we’re probably going to be hit for a few more fours than in Australia, that’s a little mindset change. Once I got my head around that, I was comfortable being hit for four or edged for four knowing that it was still a good ball."

The first Ashes Test is slated to begin on June 16 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. With Josh Hazlewood striving to be fit for the opening Test, Boland could face some stiff competition for selection.

