WPL 2023: Complete UP Warriorz schedule, match dates & timings in IST

UP Warriorz (UPW) conducted some smart and shrewd business during the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction on Monday, February 13, in Mumbai.

The franchise got hold of Deepti Sharma for an astonishing sum of ₹2.6 crore and added established international stars like Sophie Ecclestone and Tahlia McGrath to forge a solid core.

The first-ever season of the WPL is scheduled to be held from March 4 to 26 in Mumbai across two different venues. UPW will play their first-ever match against fellow debutants Gujarat Titans on March 5 at the DY Patil Stadium.

Their final match is also coincidentally the closing contest of the league stage and comes against Delhi Capitals (DC) on March 21 at the Brabourne Stadium. Both venues will host four matches apiece for the UP Warriorz in the league stage, which embodies a round-robin format.

UP Warriorz will play two of their eight matches as day fixtures, with the rest slated to be played under lights.

UP Warriorz Schedule for WPL 2023

1. March 5 - 7:30 PM - UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants - DY Patil Stadium

2. March 7 - 7:30 PM - Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz - DY Patil Stadium

3. March 10 - 7:30 PM - UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Brabourne Stadium

4. March 12 - 7:30 PM - UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians - Brabourne Stadium

5. March 15 - 7:30 PM - UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - DY Patil Stadium

6. March 18 -3:30 PM - UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians - DY Patil Stadium

7. March 20 - 3:30 PM - UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants - DY Patil Stadium

8. March 21 - 7:30 PM - Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz - Brabourne Stadium

UP Warriorz squad for WPL 2023

Sophie Ecclestone (₹1.8 crore), Deepti Sharma (₹2.6 crore), Tahlia McGrath (₹1.4 crore), Shabnim Ismail (₹1 crore), Alyssa Healy (₹70 lakh), Anjali Sarvani (₹55 lakh), Rajashwari Gayakwad (₹40 lakh), Parshavi Chopra (₹10 lakh), S. Yashasri (₹10 lakh), Kiran Navgire (₹30 lakh), Grace Harris (₹75 lakh), Devika Vaidya (₹1.40 crore), Lauren Bell (₹30 lakh), Laxmi Yadav (₹10 lakh), Shweta Sehrawat (₹40 lakh), Simran Shaikh (₹10 lakh).

