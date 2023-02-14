WPL 2023: Complete Delhi schedule, match dates & timings in IST

Delhi Capitals (DC) assembled their 18-man squad at the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction on Monday, February 13, in Mumbai. Their squad is headlined by Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodriguez, and Shafali Verma, among other key acquisitions.

According to the recently announced schedule for the first edition of the Women's Premier League, which is likely to be played from March 4 to March 26, DC will kickstart their campaign with a contest against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The two Indian Premier League (IPL)-based franchises will face each other in a day encounter on March 5 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Based on the round-robin format, each team will face the other four sides twice, leading to eight matches per franchise in the league stage.

Delhi's first contest marks the only day encounter in their schedule. They will play the remainder of their seven matches under lights. DC will also bring the curtains down to the league stage with a contest against UP Warriorz on March 21 at the Brabourne Stadium. The DY Patil Stadium will play host to five of DC's league-stage matches.

The team finishing at the top of the WPL table will directly qualify directly for the final. The side placed second and third will lock horns in an Eliminator for a place in the final, which is scheduled to be held on March 26 at the Brabourne Stadium.

DC Schedule for the WPL 2023

1. March 5 - 3:30 PM - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Brabourne Stadium

2. March 7 - 7:30 PM - Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz - DY Patil Stadium

3. March 9 - 7:30 PM - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - DY Patil Stadium

4. March 11 - 7:30 PM - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants - DY Patil Stadium

5. March 13 - 7:30 PM - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - DY Patil Stadium

6. March 16 -7:30 PM - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants - Brabourne Stadium

7. March 20 - 7:30 PM - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - DY Patil Stadium

8. March 21 - 7:30 PM - Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz - Brabourne Stadium

Delhi Capitals squad for WPL 2023

Jemimah Rodrigues (₹2.2 crore), Meg Lanning (₹1.1 crore), Shafali Varma (₹2 crore), Radha Yadav (₹40 lakh), Shikha Pandey (₹60 lakh), Marizanne Kapp (₹1.50 crore), Titas Sadu (₹25 lakh), Alice Capsey (₹75 lakh), Tara Norris (₹10 lakh), Laura Harris (₹45 lakh), Minnu Mani (₹30 lakh), Tania Bhatia (₹30 lakh), Poonam Yadav (₹30 lakh), Jess Jonassen (₹50 lakh), Sneha Deepthi (₹30 lakh), Arundathi Reddy (₹30 lakh), Aparna Mondal (₹10 lakh), Jasia Akhtar (₹20 lakh)

Will Delhi Capitals win the inaugural WPL? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: Delhi Capitals WPL Player List 2023: Complete list of players bought at WPL Auction 2023 by DC

Get WPL 2023 Live Auction Updates & News at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes