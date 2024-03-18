WPL 2024: Full list of award winners with prize money details

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 concluded with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) being crowned champions on Sunday, March 17. The Smriti Mandhana-led side defeated Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals (DC) to lift the coveted cup in the tournament's second edition.

It was a close-fought summit clash between last year's runners-up DC and first-time finalists RCB. The Capitals faced another setback as the Bengaluru-based franchise finally ended their 16-year-long drought to lift their first premier league title.

The women's team achieved the feat in the second edition of the WPL, something that the men's team couldn't in 16 years of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

RCB spinners stole the show in the first innings after early carnage by DC skipper Lanning and opener Shafali Verma. The duo put up a 64-run stand for the opening wicket before Sophie Molineux struck thrice in the eighth over, sending Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey back to the dugout.

While Lanning looked to anchor the innings, she fell prey to Shreyanka Patil in the 11th over, which led to DC's batting collapse. After Molineux's game-changing over, Asha Sobhana and Patil took charge as the former picked up two wickets and the latter registered 4/12 in 3.3 overs of her spell.

As a result, RCB managed to restrict DC to 113 in 18.3 overs. The chase wasn't an easy one for the Women in Red and Black, as DC bowlers kept things under control to build pressure.

Nevertheless, courtesy of brilliant composure shown by skipper Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, and Richa Ghosh, RCB sealed the deal in the final over with three balls and eight wickets to spare and got their hands on the prized silverware.

List of awards and prize money won by players

Winners: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), INR 6 crore

Runners-up: Delhi Capitals (DC), INR 3 crore

Orange Cap: Ellyse Perry (RCB), INR 5 lakh

Purple Cap: Shreyanka Patil (RCB), INR 5 lakh

Most Valuable Player of the Season: Deepti Sharma (UPW), INR 5 lakh

Emerging Player of the Season: Shreyanka Patil (RCB), INR 5 lakh

Powerful Striker of the Season: Georgia Wareham (RCB), INR 5 lakh

Most Sixes of the Season: Shafali Verma (DC), INR 5 lakh

Best Catch of the Season: S Sajana (MI), INR 5 lakh

Player of the Final: Sophie Molineux (RCB), INR 2.5 lakh

Powerful Striker of the Final: Shafali Verma (DC), INR 1 lakh

Fairplay Award: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

