WPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after UPW vs GG match

The eighth match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 saw UP Warriorz (UPW) continue their winning run to beat Gujarat Giants (GG) by six wickets on Friday, March 1. With their triumph, UPW have now jumped to the third spot in the WPL 2024 .

After being put to bat first, Gujarat made their highest team total of this season, piling up 142/5 in the first innings. Laura Wolvaardt, who played her first match of WPL 2024, got off to a good start, but fell on 28.

Two Australian talents in Phoebe Litchfield and Ashleigh Gardner then forged a partnership in the middle overs. But Sophie Ecclestone's three-wicket haul killed any momentum in GG's innings.

Chasing 143, Alyssa Healy made a rocking start, scoring 33 off 21. However, UPW found themselves 90/4 in 11 overs and needed to close out the match sensibly.

As GG eyed a slight comeback in the match, Grace Harris' remarkable batting sealed the deal for the Warriorz. Harris hammered an unbeaten 60 off just 33 balls, helping her franchise win the tie with six wickets and 26 balls in hand.

With their second consecutive victory, UPW have now become the fourth team to have four points on the leaderboard. They are now in the third position, with a net run rate of +0.211.

Gujarat, meanwhile, are still winless and are languishing at the bottom of the points table with zero points after three games.

One of RCB and MI will be table-toppers on Saturday

Sobhana Asha pumped up after a wicket in WPL 2024

Following the game between UPW and GG, a mouth-watering clash awaits for fans as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be up against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday, March 2.

As things stand, both RCB and MI have equal (4) points. Placed second on the table, RCB have a net run rate of +0.705. MI, meanwhile, have an inferior net run rate of -0.182.

Both teams will be entering the encounter with a loss in their respective previous outings. While Bangalore went down in a high-scoring tie against Delhi on Thursday, the defending champions endured their first defeat of the season against UPW.

However, a win for either RCB or MI on Saturday will certainly put one team at the top of the table.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App