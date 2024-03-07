WPL 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after UPW vs MI match (Updated) ft. Amelia Kerr and Nat Sciver Brunt

Mumbai Indians registered a 42-run win over UP Warriorz in the 14th game of the Women's Premier League at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

After opting to bat first, Mumbai Indians lost both their openers Yastika Bhatia (9) and Hayley Matthews (4) quite early in the innings. However, Nat Sciver Brunt (45), Harmanpreet Kaur (33), and Amelia Kerr (39) stood tall for their side.

S Sajana also played a 14-ball 22-run unbeaten cameo to propel the side's total to 160/6 in 20 overs. Chamari Athapaththu scalped two wickets, conceding 27 runs in her four-over spell for UP.

In response, UP Warriorz kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They were reduced to 15/3 in 4.1 overs after their top-order collapsed badly. Deepti Sharma was the lone warrior with 53 runs in 36 balls.

With no support from the other end, they could rack up only 118/9 in 20 overs, losing the game by 42 runs. Saika Ishaque scalped a three-fer, conceding 27 runs in four overs while Nat Sciver picked up two crucial wickets.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers in the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2024.

WPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 S Mandhana (RCB-W) 6 6 - 243 80 40.5 158 153.79 - 2 - 32 10 2 MM Lanning (DC-W) 5 5 - 201 55 40.2 164 122.56 - 3 - 23 4 3 AC Kerr (MI-W) 6 6 1 174 40* 34.8 126 138.09 - - - 21 2 4 GM Harris (UPW-W) 6 6 2 173 60* 43.25 119 145.37 - 1 - 22 7 5 S Meghana (RCB-W) 6 6 1 168 53 33.6 149 112.75 - 1 - 20 3 6 A Capsey (DC-W) 5 4 - 167 75 41.75 123 135.77 - 1 - 20 5 7 EA Perry (RCB-W) 5 5 2 157 58 52.33 119 131.93 - 1 - 17 4 8 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 5 5 1 156 64* 39 103 151.45 - 2 - 13 11 9 DB Sharma (UPW-W) 6 6 4 148 53* 74 108 137.03 - 1 - 19 3 10 BL Mooney (GG-W) 5 5 1 145 85* 36.25 110 131.81 - 1 - 20 1

Smriti Mandhana, the RCB captain, continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 243 runs in six innings. Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning retained her second rank with 201 runs from five innings.

Amelia Kerr, the MI all-rounder, surged from the 11th to the third position with 174 runs. Grace Harris moved up from the fifth to the fourth spot, accumulating 173 runs. Sabbhineni Meghana slipped from the third to the fourth slot with 168 runs.

Alice Capsey (167) slipped from the fourth to the sixth slot. Ellyse Perry (157) slid from the sixth to the seventh spot. Shafali Verma (156) retained her eighth rank while Deepti Sharma (148) surged up from the 18th to the ninth position. Beth Mooney (145) slid one spot to the 10th rank.

WPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JL Jonassen (DC-W) 3 3 72 12 - 64 9 3/21 7.11 5.33 8 - - 2 RP Yadav (DC-W) 5 5 90 15 - 100 8 4/20 12.5 6.66 11.25 1 - 3 M Kapp (DC-W) 4 4 96 16 2 109 8 3/5 13.62 6.81 12 - - 4 A Sobhana (RCB-W) 6 6 90 15 - 117 7 5/22 16.71 7.8 12.85 - 1 5 TP Kanwar (GG-W) 5 5 102 17 - 138 7 2/21 19.71 8.11 14.57 - - 6 S Ecclestone (UPW-W) 6 6 141 23.3 - 154 7 3/20 22 6.55 20.14 - - 7 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 6 6 114 19 - 156 7 2/14 22.28 8.21 16.28 - - 8 S Molineux (RCB-W) 6 6 132 22 - 171 7 3/25 24.42 7.77 18.85 - - 9 AC Kerr (MI-W) 6 6 114 19 - 172 7 4/17 24.57 9.05 16.28 1 - 10 S Ismail (MI-W) 4 4 96 16 - 94 6 3/18 15.66 5.87 16 - -

Delhi Capitals spinner Jess Jonassen leads the pack in the bowling standings with nine scalps. Her colleague Radha Yadav retained her second position with eight scalps at 12.5 while Marizanne Kapp secured the third rank with eight scalps at an average of 13.62.

Asha Sobhana (7) maintained her fourth rank at 16.71. Tanuja Kanwar (7) moved one spot up to occupy the fifth slot at an average of 19.71. Sophie Ecclestone (7) slid one spot to secure the sixth slot at an average of 22.

Natalie Sciver Brunt (7) rocketed from the 14th to the seventh rank, averaging 22.28. Sophie Molineux (7) maintained her eighth rank at 24.42. Amelia Kerr (7) slipped from the seventh to the ninth spot at an average of 24.57. Shabnim Ismail climbed one slot up to settle in the 10th slot, picking up six wickets.

