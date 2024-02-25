WPL 2024 weather update: Bengaluru weather report for February 25 for GG vs MI match 

The second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) has lived up to its billings so far in the first two games. Both games were thrilling encounters and were won in the last overs.

The third match of WPL 2024 will now see Gujarat Giants (GG) go up against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

While this will be the first game for Gujarat, Mumbai have already played a game in the tournament. They defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in a last-ball thriller on the opening night in Bengaluru.

Chasing 172 for victory, Yastika Bhatia gave Mumbai a solid start with a 45-ball 57-run knock. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also scored an excellent half-century to bring the equation down to five runs needed off the last ball. S Sajana, on debut, then took Alice Capsey over the long-on fielder to complete a memorable win.

Mumbai will look to continue the winning momentum, while the Giants will aim to start their WPL 2024 campaign with a win. They have made some changes to their roaster after a disappointing last season and will look to come out all guns blazing from the first game.

The stage is set for another exciting contest with both teams boasting some star cricketers. While players are itching to take the field, fans are keen to know how the weather will pan out in Bengaluru. According to Accuweather, there is no chance of showers at all during the game. Thus, a 40-over of action is on the cards.

The temperature will hover between 25 and 29 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is expected to be in the 50s. Dew is expected to settle down on the ground as the game progresses.

WPL 2024: GG vs MI Squads

Gujarat Giants Squad: Beth Mooney (wk/c), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Tarannum Pathan, Kathryn Bryce, and Lauren Cheatle.

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, and Amandeep Kaur.

