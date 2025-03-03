WPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after UPW vs GG match

In what was the first Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 match in Lucknow, the Gujarat Giants (GG) scripted a massive 81-run win against the UP Warriorz (UPW). This margin of victory is the second-biggest (by runs) in WPL history. The lop-sided encounter took place on Monday, March 3.

With their handsome win, the Gujarat franchise has soared to second place on the . GG, who lost three of their first four games, have found their rhythm. The Ashleigh Gardner-led side has won their last two and now have six points at a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.357. The massive win has given them a much needed boost to their NRR that was languishing at -0.450 previously.

As for the UPW, they need to pull their socks up. Two back-to-back crushing defeats have put them at the bottom of the points table. The Warriorz now have four points after six games at a NRR of -0.786.

Two days gap before UPW vs MI fixture

Harmanpreet Kaur of MI and Deepti Sharma of UPW at toss [WPLT20]

Interestingly, we have a two-day gap now before the next WPL 2025 fixture kicks in. This is because of the two ICC Champions Trophy semifinals that take place on March 4 (IND vs AUS) and March 5 (SA vs NZ). Following the brief break, the UP Warriorz will be in action again, this time against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

With three wins in five games, Mumbai are touted to qualify for the knockouts without much of a fuss. They have an NRR of +0.166. In the reverse fixture earlier last week, MI comfortably thrashed UPW with a dominant eight-wicket victory.

A win at that would be of paramount of importance considering they are virtually fighting for a spot with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who also have just four points after six games.

