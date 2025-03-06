WPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after UPW vs MI match

Inaugural champions Mumbai Indians have moved up from third to second position in the WPL 2025 points table after a convincing win over the UP Warriorz. The Mumbai-based franchise beat the Warriorz by six wickets in Lucknow to earn two more points in the standings.

With this win, MI have eight points from six matches. They have overtaken the Gujarat Giants, who have now slipped to the third position. The Giants have six points from six matches. They were ahead of MI because of their superior net run rate.

Meanwhile, the UP Warriorz continues to languish at the bottom of the WPL 2025 points table. The Warriorz have only four points from seven matches. With just one more league match to go, it seems highly unlikely that the Warriorz will make it to the playoffs.

MI will become the second team to qualify for the playoffs if they win their next match against Gujarat Giants on March 10. That game will happen at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.

Can Gujarat Giants return to the 2nd position in WPL 2025 points table?

Gujarat Giants will play their next league game of WPL 2025 against the Delhi Capitals on Friday in Lucknow. DC has already qualified for the playoffs, but they will be keen to finish first so that they earn a direct ticket to the final.

On the other hand, GG will try to seal their place in the next round by defeating the current table toppers. If they beat DC and Mumbai Indians in their remaining two matches, they can even finish first and qualify for their first-ever WPL Final.

The road to the WPL 2025 playoffs has entered an exciting phase. With four teams fighting for two spots, the business end of the tournament should be quite interesting.

