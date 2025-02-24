WPL 2025 weather update: Bengaluru weather report for February 24 for RCB vs UPW match

The ninth match of the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) will see the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on the UP Warriorz (UPW) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, February 24. It will be an important game for both teams, with the tournament approaching its business end.

Both teams have had contrasting starts to the competition. Defending champions RCB began where they left off last season. They are currently atop the standings with four points from three games. Bengaluru's only defeat came in their last outing against the Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets in a last-over thriller.

The UP Warriorz, on the other hand, began the tournament with back-to-back defeats. However, they found some rhythm in their last game against the Delhi Capitals (DC), beating them by 33 runs. Despite a win in the last match, UPW will know that there are areas that need to be worked on and will want to come out as a better team against the reigning champions.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium has witnessed a full house so far in WPL 2025, and another big turnout is expected tonight, with the home team playing. The conditions are expected to be pleasant with no rainfall during the match hours.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 22 and 27 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be two to three degrees less than the actual temperature due to low humidity levels, which will range in the 30s.

Moreover, there is no chance of precipitation, with no cloud cover as well. Dew might set in the second half of the game, prompting teams to bowl first.

What is the head-to-head record between RCB and UPW in WPL?

The two teams have met each other four times previously in the WPL. RCB have won three of those meetings, while the Warriorz have emerged victorious only once.

The last time these two teams played against each other, the Royal Challengers secured a convincing 23-run win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

