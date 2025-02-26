WPL 2025 weather update: Bengaluru weather report for February 26 for MI vs UPW match

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the UP Warriorz (UPW) in the 11th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 on Wednesday, February 26, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The two teams have yet to face each other this year.

MI, champions of the inaugural season, have gotten off to a decent start in this year's tournament. After losing their opening fixture against the Delhi Capitals (DC), they have bounced back to win two on the trot. They are currently placed third in the standings with four points, including two wins, from three matches.

Harmanpreet Kaur and company have begun to perform like a well-oiled unit, with overseas stars performing consistently. They will look to continue their winning streak and move up on the points table.

The UP Warriorz, on the other hand, have had a mixed campaign so far. They have won two out of four matches, and are placed fourth in the standings with four points. UPW lost their first two games but bounced back to win two on the trot, including a Super Over victory against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) a couple of nights ago.

Led by Deepti Sharma, they will be riding high on confidence after their recent victory and will look to continue the momentum against the Mumbai Indians.

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium has seen a good turnout in every game so far in WPL 2025. Another full house is on the cards tonight when some of the best players on the planet go head-to-head.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will be pleasant, ranging between 23 and 28 degrees Celsius. The humidity level will be on the lower side, making it pleasant for the players. Although there is no chance of precipitation in the forecast, the conditions would be cloudy during the match hours.

What is the head-to-head record between MI and UPW in the WPL?

The Mumbai Indians and the UP Warriorz have previously played against each other five times. Mumbai have a slight edge, winning three of the matches, while the Warriorz have come out on top twice.

The two teams met twice in WPL 2024, with each side taking the honors once. The last time MI and UPW played against each other, the former secured a comprehensive 42-run win.

