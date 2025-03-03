WPL 2025 weather update: Lucknow weather report for March 3 for UPW vs GG match

By Ankush Das
Modified Mar 03, 2025 11:47 IST
UPW vs GG
Deepti Sharma (L) and Ashleigh Gardner (R) at the toss. (Image Credit: wplt20.com)

The first match of the Lucknow leg will see the UP Warriorz (UPW) lock horns with the Gujarat Giants (GG) on Monday, March 3, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. The two teams met earlier this season when Gujarat emerged victorious by six wickets.

Despite their win over UPW earlier this season, the Giants sit at the bottom of the standings. They have won two of five matches and sit at the bottom of the standings with four points.

Gujarat showed glimpses of rhythm in their last game against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Ashleigh Gardner and company will look to continue their winning run to climb up in the points table.

The UP Warriorz, on the other hand, have had a similar campaign, but find themselves third in the points table due to better NRR. Deepti Sharma and company have won two out of five games and have four points under their belt.

UPW took a beating in their last game against the Mumbai Indians and will have to pick themselves up to bounce back and strengthen their position in the top 3.

This will be the first WPL game at the Ekana Cricket Stadium and buzz around Lucknow is at an all-time high. The conditions will likely be pleasant, making it ideal for a good game of cricket, with no chances of rainfall.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will likely hover between 19 and 25 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be a few degrees less than the original temperature. The humidity levels will be around 25 percent. Moreover, there will be no precipitation, meaning an uninterrupted contest is on the cards.

UPW vs GG head-to-head in WPL

Overall, the two teams have played five matches against each other. UPW have won three, while the Gujarat Giants have come out on top twice.

UP batted first when the two met last time and scored 143/9 in their 20 overs. GG successfully chased down the target to take home two points.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
