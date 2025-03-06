WPL 2025 weather update: Lucknow weather report for March 6 for UPW vs MI match

After a couple of days' break, the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 returns tonight (March 6), with the UP Warriorz (UPW) set to host the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Ad

The Warriorz will be desperate to turn their campaign around when they play Mumbai with their playoff hope hanging by a thread. UPW are currently at the bottom of the standings with just four points, including two wins from six games.

Deepti Sharma and company began the tournament with two heavy defeats but bounced back during the Bengaluru leg of WPL 2025. However, they have lost their last two matches, which have pushed them to the bottom of the points table, level with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but with a worse NRR.

Ad

Trending

MI, the inaugural champions, have also had a mixed tournament. The top order has failed to fire and Nat Sciver Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur have had to do the heavy lifting with the bat. Mumbai were hammered by the Delhi Capitals in their previous game, and they will look to bounce back with the tournament almost in its business end.

Lucknow saw a good turnout in their first home game and fans will likely turn up once again to support the home side. Much to the delight of fans, the conditions will likely be pleasant with no chances of rainfall at all during the match hours.

Ad

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 17 and 23 degrees Celsius during the game. However, the actual feeling would be a couple of degrees less than the actual temperature due to low humidity levels. Moreover, there is no chance of precipitation with no cloud cover as well.

UPW vs MI head-to-head stats in WPL

The UP Warriorz and the Mumbai Indians have played six times against each other. The former have won twice, while the latter emerged victorious four times.

The two locked horns earlier this season on February 26 in Bengaluru. UPW scored 142/9 after batting first, which was comprehensively chased down by MI with eight wickets in hand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️