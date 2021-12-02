"Wriddhiman Saha is absolutely fine; bowling combination should adjust to fluctuating Mumbai weather" - Virat Kohli

Back from his break, Team India captain Virat Kohli confirmed wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has regained fitness for the second Test against New Zealand starting Friday in Mumbai. He also highlighted the need to pick a bowling combination that can adjust to both sunny and gloomy weather.

The 37-year-old Saha played a defining 61* off 126 balls in the second innings in Kanpur. But he couldn’t keep wickets for most of the first Test owing to a stiff neck, with KS Bharat donning the gloves in his absence. However, Virat Kohli all but confirmed the Bengal keeper would retain his place for the second rubber as well.

“Wriddhiman Saha is fit as of now and he has recovered from the spasm in his neck, so he is absolutely fine,” Kohli said on Thursday at the pre-match press conference.

With incessant rain lashing Mumbai yesterday and the Wankhede surface having a tinge of green, India might have to rejig their three-spinner strategy.

“About the combination, we will now discuss a little, there are weather changes and the change in conditions because of that, we have to keep that into account. And we will discuss our team combination based on that, it’s important to discuss the conditions you are going into play," Kohli said.

"But at the end of the day, you can’t assume the weather will stay the same for all five days. So if it changes also, what is the bowling combination which can adapt to both situations, that remains a core decision. And then we come to a common decision and understanding that everyone agrees to the combination, and usually that combination takes the field,” the Indian captain added.

Though the Indian team have been practising at the Bandra Kurla Complex and the Wankhede pitch was under covers for the whole of yesterday, Virat Kohli had no hesitation in admitting that Mumbai will offer more pace and bounce as compared to other subcontinent venues. He further opined that the strip will have something for batters and bowlers alike.

"It looks like a typical Wankhede wicket, we expect it to have some nice bounce. There’s value for all kinds of bowlers at the Wankhede and when you bat well, you can get runs as well. So I think it’s a great wicket for good cricket, and as I said, all skillsets are in the play all the time. Which is a great position to be in, because then you know that you can utilise your resources very well and the team that does it better has more chances of winning the Test match. So you go in with the knowledge that you can utilise your bowlers – whether it be fast bowlers, spinners, whoever it is – and your batsmen can find value in playing good shots, in being solid at the crease and still believing you can score runs.

"Even if the situation is difficult, you can very well play a really good knock from there on because the pitch allows you to do so. I think this is a pitch which demands a lot of discipline, but at the same time, the rewards of that discipline are also much higher in percentage compared to some of the other venues where spin might be dominant and the fast bowlers don’t come into play. But on the Wankhede, I don’t think that’s ever been the case and I know for a fact, all the bowlers – especially in red-ball cricket – they really enjoy playing at the Wankhede and bowling on the pitch and batsmen of batting here," Virat Kohli elaborated.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

India and New Zealand played out a tantalising draw in Kanpur, with the last Kiwi pair thwarting India’s spinners and surviving 52 deliveries. With four World Test Championship (WTC) points each in the kitty, the teams will look to take full honors in Mumbai.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Who should be dropped for the Mumbai Test? Ajinkya Rahane Cheteshwar Pujara 1 votes so far