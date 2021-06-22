WTC final: "Rain gods cannot do this" - Dinesh Karthik shares an update as it starts to drizzle in Southampton

Dinesh Karthik continues to be the 'weatherman' for cricket fans across the globe as he came up with an unfortunate update from the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton.

While the stage was set for Day 5 of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand, Karthik took to his Twitter account, saying it has started to drizzle in Southampton.

It is likely to cause another delay in the start of Day 5, which has already a significant time due to inclement weather.

Dinesh Karthik uploaded a picture on Twitter saying:

"It is really getting annoying now."

The 36-year-old shared a picture of the Southampton ground fully covered as it continued to pour in.

While everyone was set for a game on Day 5 after a complete washout on Day 4, the rains have delayed proceedings once again. However, it is expected to be a passing shower, and the action is likely to start anytime soon.

The opening session will be key for India, with New Zealand well placed at 101/2 with Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor in the middle.

Pacers Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will have to make full use of the conditions and make the ball talk if the Indians have to give themselves a chance to win the match.

The Black Caps currently trail by 116 runs in the first innings with eight wickets in hand.

The fans have loved Dinesh Karthik's commentary

The veteran wicketkeeper-batter has set high standards in his early days of commentary. Fans and players on social media have appreciated his spot-on analysis and cheeky replies from the commentary box.

Dinesh Karthik and former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar are the only Indians to be part of the commentary panel for the WTC final.

Very impressed with @DineshKarthik's debut in the commentary box. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 19, 2021

I can see why they like Dinesh Karthik's commentary in the UK. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) June 19, 2021

