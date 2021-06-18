WTC Final: Dinesh Karthik shares weather update from Southampton

Dinesh Karthik has shared a weather update from Southampton, where the WTC Final between India and New Zealand is slated to be played on Friday (June 18). The veteran wicket-keeper batter is currently at the Ageas Bowl for his commentary stint with broadcaster Sky Sports for the WTC final.

Dinesh Karthik took to his official Twitter account to share a picture from Southampton. He captioned it:

To all those in India googling about weather, it's still windy and pouring in here. Rain Gods are not in mood to miss the first day!

Prithi Narayanan, wife of Team India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, also shared an update from Southampton on Twitter, saying:

Okay.. it got a bit slow but then pouring down again. Slyly eyeing the Indian street food truck here. But how do I get to it? Cannot kuruvi also

Start of WTC final delayed due to rain

The much-awaited WTC final between India and New Zealand will have a delayed start as the first session of the game in Southampton has been washed out due to rain.

The BCCI confirmed the same on Friday on Twitter and also issued a weather update, sharing pictures from Southampton. The Indian cricket body confirmed it was still raining and posted a couple of pictures of match officials taking a close look at the ground.

Following India's lead, the Black Caps also shared an update from Southampton. They shared a picture of Tim Southee and Kyle Jamison, among others, watching the covers come on while having a chat over coffee.

India have already announced their playing XI for the WTC final, which boasts two spinners and three fast bowlers. New Zealand, on the other hand, are yet to reveal their playing XI and, with the toss delayed, it will take some more team to get a look at the Kiwi team for the summit clash.

