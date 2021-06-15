WTC Final: "I feel that India start as favorites"- VVS Laxman backs Virat Kohli's men to beat New Zealand

VVS Laxman has picked Team India to win the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

The former Indian batsman believes Virat Kohli and co. can draw inspiration from New Zealand's recent Test series win against England and defeat the Blackcaps without any match practice in English conditions.

In a press conference organized by Star Sports ahead of the WTC Final, VVS Laxman, Ian Bishop, and Shane Bond gave their views on the upcoming match.

Laxman labeled India one of the most consistent outfits and backed them to win the competition.

"I feel that India start as favorites, the reason being there is one team over the last two years of this cycle of World Test Championship who have been consistent, who have won both at home and overseas. I think there's so much of depth, talent, and experience in this Indian lineup, whether in the batting department or the bowling department."

Some cricket experts have opined that the Blackcaps have the edge over India as they recently played two Tests in England.

However, VVS Laxman thinks New Zealand's performance against England may motivate India.

"I think India can take a leaf out of what New Zealand have done. New Zealand did not have any practice matches before the series against England, but they beat the home side in their backyard without any practice match."

I think New Zealand are going to win against India: Shane Bond

Shane Bond feels New Zealand's win against England will give them confidence against India

While VVS Laxman picked India as the favorites to win, former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond believed his home country would emerge victorious.

In Bond's opinion, the toss will play a crucial role in the World Test Championship final.

"I think New Zealand are going to win. I think game practice (may be the difference). I think India have got a bit of a balanced bowling attack. They will play three seamers and two spinners. I think New Zealand will play five seamers, and they'll win the toss, and they'll bowl first."

Bond continued:

"India could probably win the toss and do both and have a bit of balance, but if New Zealand win the toss and bowl as well as they have in these conditions, I think they'll bowl India out cheaply, and then they can bat big."

Although Shane Bond predicted New Zealand would claim the title, he added that if the Blackcaps did not bowl well after winning the toss, India's spinners would bring them back in the contest.

"So, the risk is if they don't bowl well, India have got two world-class spinners, and they'll be right in the game. The toss is going to be huge, and the first innings is going to be huge. But I think New Zealand's match practice and confidence is, in my mind, it is going to give them an edge in this game."

The WTC final will kick off in Southampton this Friday at 3:30 PM IST. It will be interesting to see if India can beat New Zealand and win the title.

