WTC Final: "I would love to see Shubman Gill continue to open with Rohit Sharma" - VVS Laxman

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman feels young opener Shubman Gill should continue to bat alongside the experienced Rohit Sharma in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.

The Indian team has a few headaches to address ahead of their crucial WTC final against the Kiwis, with one being the combination of pacers and spinners to go ahead with. However, VVS Laxman feels the most important issue to address would be the opening combination for the showpiece event.

"I would love to see Shubman Gill continuing as the opener for #TeamIndia" - @VVSLaxman281



In the show 'Star Sports Cricket Connected', VVS Laxman explained that India have two good options in Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal to open alongside Sharma because of their experience of having played in these conditions before.

"I think the most important decision is who is going to open with Rohit because we have got two options who are talented and have had the experience of playing in England for India A," VVS Laxman opined.

The 46-year-old feels Shubman Gill is too talented a batsman to just be left out on the basis of one poor series against England. Laxman is of the opinion that the 21-year-old showed what he is made of in his gutsy innings of 91 against Australia in the historic Gabba Test and has also shown good form in the intra-squad match.

"I always prefer continuity. I think that the way young Shubman Gill showed his character in the Test match in Brisbane, even though he was off his best against England, I feel he has found form in the warm-up match. I would love to see him continue to open with Rohit."

Can't forget the contribution of Mayank Agarwal: VVS Laxman

Although VVS Laxman wants Team India to back Shubman Gill, he also stressed on the important contributions of Mayank Agarwal in India's road to the WTC final. The 30-year-old has been absolutely brilliant since his debut in the 2018 Boxing Day Test and will be in contention for a spot in the playing XI.

"We can't forget the contribution of Mayank Agarwal. In the home series against South Africa he had a fabulous Test series, scoring a double hundred. He impressed everyone on his Test debut against Australia in the Boxing Day Test," VVS Laxman signed off.

