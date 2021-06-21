WTC Final: Lack of fight from Indian tailenders put New Zealand on top: Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja feels the Indian tailenders needed to show more fight against New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton.

India were bundled out for 217 runs in the first innings of the rain-marred WTC final. Ramiz Raja felt that the departures of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja essentially closed the innings for India. He said there was no intent from the Indian tail to grind it out and add more runs to the total.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former cricketer-turned commentator said:

"India have a lot of problems in this Test because they failed to post a good first innings total. Indian tailenders needed to show more fight. If they could have managed 10-15 runs each, it would have frustrated the New Zealand bowlers.

IPL has been a confidence booster for him: Ramiz Raja on Kyle Jamieson

The Black Caps bowlers were right on the money, especially Kyle Jamieson, who returned with a five-wicket haul. He accounted for the scalps of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant before cleaning out the Indian tailenders.

Kyle Jamieson with his Swing,seam, bounce & control was absolutely terrific as he picked up his fifth 5- wicket haul in just his 8th Test Match. India would have liked 60-70 more but have a quality bowling attack to make a match of it. Wishing the bowlers good luck. #WTCFinal21 pic.twitter.com/ZGsTgYKvqY — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 20, 2021

It was his fifth fifer in eight Test matches since making his debut last year against India.

Ramiz Raja showered praise on the tall, lanky fast bowler and credited the IPL for boosting his confidence.

"New Zealand bowlers deserve a lot of praise, especially from Jamieson. His confidence has gone up a lot ever since he returned from the IPL. He received a good bounce and sideways movement due to the conditions. He was extremely economical, creating pressure on the Indian batsmen that eventually resulted in wickets," Ramiz Raja added.

In reply, New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway produced a gritty performance to keep the Indian bowlers at bay. The Proteas-born Conway continued his dream run in international cricket with another fifty as the Kiwis ended the day at 101/2.

🔹 New Zealand’s fightback

🔹 His fifth five-wicket haul

🔹 India’s total of 217@BLACKCAPS quick Kyle Jamieson discusses it all after day three of the #WTC21 Final.#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/spFZPv7Xdm — ICC (@ICC) June 20, 2021

Ramiz Raja believes India will be under immense pressure if the Black Caps can secure a lead of 50-60 runs.

"The onus is now on the Indian bowlers because if New Zealand take a 50-60 run lead then Indian batters will be under immense pressure in the second innings," Ramiz concluded.

Looking forward for Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy! - Yuvraj Singh in an exclusive Interview with SK

Edited by Diptanil Roy