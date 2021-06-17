WTC Final: "Obviously it will be different competition against India" - Devon Conway ahead of summit clash

Devon Conway, who stunned the cricket fratenity with his sublime double century on Test debut, is looking forward to a different kind of competition against India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The South African-born cricketer, who moved to New Zealand four years ago to revive his career, will be a vital cog in the Black Caps line-up for the big game.

As expectations continue to soar, Devon Conway is insistent it is just another cricket match and he will try to stick to his game plan as much as possible.

“It feels the exact same: another game, another Test match, another opportunity to wear the black cap. As opposed to ‘this is a final against India, this is what we’ve worked towards for a number of years to get to this position,” Conway said.

“I felt the exact same way going into Lord’s… wow, first game, what’s it going to be like, what’s the standard of test cricket like… Obviously it will be different competition against India but everything is the same, it’s about getting into the fight, applying myself, backing my gameplan and trying to stick to it as much as possible," he added.

I believe in gathering information from actually facing them: Devon Conway

New Zealand will be up against a potent Indian bowling attack that has emerged as one of the best bowling units in the world.

The Kiwi squad does have several players who have played with and against the Indian pacers in the IPL. Devon Conway, who is yet to play in the mega T20 league, believes the best way to understand bowlers is by facing them rather than obtaining information beforehand.

Devon Conway ( a New Zealand opener ) on Thursday broke Sourav Ganguly's 25 years-old record as an overseas opener in England . He also broke KS Ranjitsinhji's 125 years-old record for the highest score by any batsman on debut in a Test match in England (Lords) . 🏏🏏🏏 pic.twitter.com/QQq1gBwmFb — Swayam Saksham (@saksham_krish) June 10, 2021

“I’m a great believer in gathering the information from actually facing them. I can watch them on the computers but it doesn’t give me the exact information when I face up... how is my rhythm facing him, what is he trying to do to try and get me out, certain clues about how he might be holding the ball, I can only gather that from facing the first 5-10 balls from each bowler," Conway signed off.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee