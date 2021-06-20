WTC Final: "Spiderman came, Spiderman goes!"- Fans troll Rishabh Pant after throwing his wicket away

Rishabh Pant couldn't quite make an impact with the bat as he departed for just 4 runs in India's first innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The 23-year-old fell to the bait put by Kyle Jamieson and had to walk back to the pavilion with India in a spot of bother.

For the first 19 deliveries, Rishabh Pant did not get off the mark. He then flicked one towards mid-wicket and got a boundary.

Kye Jamieson then bowled a wide half-volley, and Pant decided to go through the line with hard hands. But he only managed to edge it to Tom Latham, who took a brilliant catch in the slip cordon.

Twitter reacts to Rishabh Pant's dismissal

Indian fans were disappointed to see one of their star batsmen throw his wicket away, especially when they had just lost skipper Virat Kohli.

Others took the chance to take a dig at Rishabh Pant and accused him of scoring only in batting-friendly conditions. Here's how Twitter reacted to Rishabh Pant's dismissal:

Patience is the key under such overcast conditions here in Southampton but it was always going to run out sooner or later in #RishabhPant’s case.#WTCFinal21 #INDvsNZ — Arunava Roy (@Roy08arunava) June 20, 2021

ANOTHER WICKET !



Rishabh PanT Goes For A BiG Drive Through The Off Side, GeTs An OuTside Edge And Latham Takes The CaTch ... 🔥



Jamieson Destroying InDia 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gBfAIHxaTe — M S C 🇵🇸 (@_friendlycheema) June 20, 2021

Rishabh Pant not moving his front leg anywhere near the ball. Can get away with those shots in India or on flat tracks. Jamieson bags another well deserved wicket as he's been tremendous this session. India 157-5 — CricMan 🏏 (@CricMan2021) June 20, 2021

Rishabh pant scored 4 runs in 22 balls



Meanwhile wriddhiman Saha :-#WTCFinal #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/AyYi4TjHx4 — Sense-कारी (@gupta96_) June 20, 2021

Worst shot of the match award goes to Rishabh pant . No spinner No party 😩 — Before LBW (@BeforeLbw) June 20, 2021

Rishabh Pant doing a Rishabh Pant #WTCFinal21 — Rishi Kanojia (@RishiKanojia2) June 20, 2021

India had made a brilliant start to the WTC final with their score 146-3 at Stumps on Day 2. Skipper Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane would have hoped to take the game ahead and help India build on the hard work they did on Day 2.

But that wasn't to be as both Kohli and Rishabh Pant have made their way back to the hut. New Zealand bowlers have been absolutely sensational with their line and length. They have consistently asked tough questions to the Indian batsmen and got their rewards.

Kyle Jamieson has been fabulous as he made adjustments to his length by bowling a bit fuller than what he was on Day 2.

Getting the wickets of both Kohli and Pant, he has really put the Kiwis in a position where they can think of running through the Indian lower order.

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your cricket needs.

Looking forward for Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy! - Yuvraj Singh in an exclusive Interview with SK

Edited by Arjun Panchadar