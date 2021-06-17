WTC Final: Sunil Gavaskar picks India's playing XI, includes both Ashwin & Jadeja

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar has picked India's playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand to be played in Southampton from Friday. The 71-year-old has backed both the spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to be a part of a five-pronged bowling attack.

Given the conditions in Southampton, there has been a lot of debate about whether India should go in with just a solitary spinner. But Jadeja's all-round ability is something that might give India the edge in both the batting and bowling departments.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Sunil Gavaskar named his playing XI for the WTC final:

"My playing XI for the WTC final will be Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma."

Sunil Gavaskar explains the reason behind selecting Ishant ahead of Siraj

Indian team pace attack - Bumrah, Ishant, Shami and Siraj in the photoshoot Ahead of the WTC Final. pic.twitter.com/yUvG5zuEcb — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 16, 2021

Another huge selection dilemma for the Indian team will be choosing one between Ishant Sharma and newbie Mohammed Siraj. There have been reports of the Indian team management desperately trying to find a way to accommodate Siraj in the playing XI.

Siraj was excellent in the Test series against Australia, where he picked up 13 wickets to finish as India's highest wicket-taker. Ishant has also been brilliant for India over the years, but his injury-prone period since the IPL 2020 season has been a cause for concern for the Indian team.

However, Sunil Gavaskar explained why he would still pick Ishant over Siraj in the playing XI. The 71-year-old reckons Ishant's experience will be crucial for India in a huge game like this.

"Both New Zealand openers Conway and Latham are left-handers and we all know how well Ishant bowls to the lefties as his natural delivery moves away from them.

"Siraj will do well in August-September in the Test series against England. But this is a one-off game and a big one. So in the conditions that aid swing and seam, Ishant has more experience than Siraj," Sunil Gavaskar signed off.

