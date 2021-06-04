WTC Final: "Swing bowlers will enjoy bowling with the Dukes ball," says Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Sunil Gavaskar shed light on the impact of the Dukes ball in the WTC final. The 71-year-old also predicted a 4-0 win for India when they take on England in the five-match Test series slated to start on August 4.

Speaking to The Telegraph India, Gavaskar said bowlers with the ability to generate swing would enjoy bowling with the Dukes ball.

"The Dukes ball has shown that it certainly is one that moves in favorable conditions... so the swing bowlers will enjoy bowling with it for sure," he opined.

India take on New Zealand in a one-off final starting June 18. The winner of the match will become the inaugural champions of the maiden ICC Test Championship. India finished the group stage at the top of the table and will be confident of beating New Zealand later this month.

When asked if India's batting will determine the outcome of their tour in the WTC final and their tour of England, Gavaskar said:

"The ball moves a lot more in June in England so it will be a challenge for the batsmen of both teams as both have terrific pace attacks."

Sunil Gavaskar predicts 4-0 final against England after India's WTC tour

Gavaskar felt the gap between the WTC and the England scrimmage would be a good hiatus and help India recover after a draining WTC final. He claimed the Virat Kohli-led side would beat England, who are currently playing a two-match Test series against New Zealand.

"The Test series against England starts more than six weeks after the WTC final, so the result of that single game will have little or no impact on the India v England series. India will win the series 4-0 since it’s being played in August-September."

India squad for the WTC final and England Tests

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players for India: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

New Zealand for the WTC final: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Doug Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, and Will Young.

