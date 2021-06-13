WTC Final: "Tera kaam ho gaya tu ja" - Wasim Jaffer trolls Michael Vaughan for backing Kiwis to beat India

Former India Test opener Wasim Jaffer has trolled Michael Vaughan with a meme after the latter backed New Zealand to beat India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

New Zealand hammered England by eight wickets to clinch the Edgbaston Test. With the win, the Black Caps registered their first Test series win in England since 1999. For England, it was their first home Test series defeat since 2014.

Taking to Twitter, Michael Vaughan praised the New Zealand team and wrote that he fancied them to beat India in the WTC final.

“NZ are a high class team .. Read the situation with the Bat in hand,skilful with the ball & catch brilliantly .. Really fancy them to beat India next week .. #ENGvNZ”

Replying to the tweet, Jaffer shared a meme featuring Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal from the film ‘Welcome’. The meme was accompanied with a message for Michael Vaughan from Jaffer, which read:

“Tera kaam ho gaya tu ja (your work is over you go)”

Michael Vaughan and Jaffer are no strangers to taking digs at each other. During one of their recent exchanges, the former England captain reminded Jaffer that he had once dismissed him at Lord’s.

The ex-England captain hinted at Jaffer when asked to name a cricketer he would like to block on social media. The Mumbai legend was quick to come up with a witty meme.

Michael Vaughan blasts England for batting failure

Earlier, Michael Vaughan hit out at the England batting line-up after they crumbled in the second innings on a good Edgbaston surface. England ended Day 3 on 122 for 9 and lost their last wicket to the first ball of the fourth day’s play.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Michael Vaughan claimed that England survived due to rain at Lord’s but did not learn from their mistakes.

“They got lucky at Lord’s because it rained. But to make the same mistake two weeks in a row – that is a glaring tactical error. The wicket was not gripping and offering a lot of turn, but you need a variation when it is hot and dry at Edgbaston.”

He also questioned the exclusion of left-arm spinner Jack Leach from the second Test, which forced the pacers to bowl more overs.

“You actually end up bowling your seamers more in a four-man seam attack each than with three seamers and the spinner – so if they had picked Jack Leach, Joe Root could have also kept his seamers fresher. I hope England do not make the same mistake against India.”

💬"Rather than looking at anything technically we've got to make sure mentally we're very resilient."💬



Joe Root says England have got to learn to manage pressure better than they did against New Zealand.#ENGvNZ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇳🇿🏏 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 13, 2021

After the WTC final against New Zealand, India will face England in five Tests, starting August 4 in Nottingham.

