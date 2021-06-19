WTC Final: "This is beyond Science!"- Fans in disbelief as Virat Kohli loses another toss

Virat Kohli has once again lost the toss, this time in a crucial World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton. The Indian skipper has been asked to bat first by Kane Williamson under testing conditions.

As far as the toss is concerned, Virat Kohli hasn't had a lot of luck. The Indian skipper, more often than not, has had to deal with the opposition taking advantage of the conditions.

Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli's unfortunate run with tosses

Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see India lose the toss as conditions might be tricky for batting. Virat Kohli agreed at the toss and revealed that he wanted to bowl first, looking at the overcast weather and the grass on the pitch.

Some fans took a dig at the Indian captain for his poor luck with the toss. Here is what they had to say:

Kohli can save time & energy by not going out for toss & just letting opponent skip to take the decision — arfan (@Im__Arfan) June 19, 2021

Why it's always "why will you do" for them, and "what would you have liked to do" for us in Toss? 😭 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) June 19, 2021

Toss trending at #4 in India. The power of Kohli. 😭 #WTC2021 — Manya (@CSKian716) June 19, 2021

Rohit after realising Kohli had lost the toss pic.twitter.com/RT01vuVNJC — Siddharth (@caminnar) June 19, 2021

All this excitement just to watch Kohli losing the toss😭 — Babarcasm | Baarish ki MKB🌧️ (@LoyalDanelFan) June 19, 2021

Batting first in these tough conditions against a sensational pace attack of New Zealand will surely be a challenge for the Indian batsmen. The new ball will be a crucial factor in determining whether India will be able to get a decent enough first innings total on the board.

There has also been a debate out about whether Virat Kohli would be tempted to make changes to his playing XI given the conditions. However, the 32-year-old backed his selection and believes India has all the bases covered.

New Zealand have gone in with an all-pace attack and the all-round input of Colin de Grandhomme. They have made their intentions clear that pace is the way to go and will want to make the most of the damp conditions.

The stage is set for an enthralling finale between arguably the two best teams in red ball cricket. Who will come on top and win their first ICC trophy as captain? Kohli or Williamson? Only time will tell.

