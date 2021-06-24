WTC Final: "To see no wickets from Jasprit Bumrah was disappointing"- Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer was gutted to see star Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah go wicketless in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The 43-year-old didn't think Bumrah bowled badly, but he felt that him going wicketless was the big blow for Team India in their loss to New Zealand.

Bumrah was expensive at times in his spells. He was unfortunate as well as the important catch of Ross Taylor was put down off his bowling during the second innings. Jaffer reckoned Bumrah was highly unlucky to end up with nothing to show in his wickets column in the WTC final.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Jaffer spoke about India's bowling performance in the first innings.

"Mohammed Shami was the standout bowler for India alongside Ishant Sharma. Ashwin supported really well, but to see no wickets from Jasprit Bumrah was disappointing and it was a big setback for the Indian team. Even though I don't think Bumrah bowled badly, somewhere I thought the wickets column eluded him," Wasim Jaffer opined.

Disappointed by the way India batted in the second innings: Wasim Jaffer

Indian Cricket fans have full right to criticize Virat for 3 ICC Tournament losses under him



Even though his captaincy doesn't have any role in Batting collapse of India in these matches..but still that's how things go.. Captain will get credit and Blame both — Virarsh (@Cheeku218) June 23, 2021

Wasim Jaffer was certainly not pleased with the way the Indian batsmen approached their innings on Day 6. At 64-2 when play began, a draw looked like a very realistic outcome. But the Indian batting collapsed once again and got bundled out for 170, giving New Zealand a modest target of 139 which the Kiwis chased easily.

"I was really disappointed by the way India batted in the second innings. They should be have been a little bit more positive and should have showed more intent. Probably 40-50 runs would have saved the game or would have made the game more interesting had New Zealand gone on to chase the game with a bit more run-rate. I thought 170 was a below par score and the conditions of the first day probably played on their minds," Wasim Jaffer concluded.

