WTC Final: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah in high spirits after another great training session for India

After another gripping training session for India ahead of their World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, skipper Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah posted photos on social media with teammates.

Kohli posted a selfie on his Twitter and Instagram handle with quicks Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma after what seemed to be quite a productive training session for Team India.

Jasprit Bumrah also took to Instagram to post a picture alongside Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, and young sensation Rishabh Pant.

The happy faces in Team India's camp indicate how upbeat they are about putting their best foot forward in the WTC final beginning in four days' time.

There was a lot of debate about Team India not getting enough game time ahead of the final as the Kiwis played a two-match Test series against England.

However, the intra-squad match would have surely helped them settle into their groove and get an idea about their best team combination.

Good selection headaches for Team India ahead of WTC final

Team India's Intra Squad match ahead of the WTC Final so far, players scorecard:-



•Rishabh Pant - 121*(94).

•KL Rahul - Century.

•Shubman Gill - 85(135).

•Rohit Sharma - 80+ Runs.

•Ravindra Jadeja - 54*(76).

•Ishant Sharma - 36/3

•Mohammad Siraj - 22/2 — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 13, 2021

Team India showed their incredible bench strength during the historic 2-1 series win in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The win gave them several match-winners who would easily fit into the playing XI against the Kiwis.

This has brought some interesting questions to the table for India head coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Kohli. For example, what would be India's opening combination? Who would be the three quicks? Should India play either Ravichandran Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja or both?

The availability of quality all-rounders and pacers has given Team India many world-class options to choose from. Given the weather in Southampton, it will be interesting to see whether they play an extra batter or back their five-bowler strategy.

One thing is for certain, given their exploits in Australia, India will be confident of overcoming a strong New Zealand side in these conditions.

