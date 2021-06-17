WTC Final: Watch - India fine-tune their fielding skills ahead of the summit clash

Team India's preparations for the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand continued in full swing on June 16 (Wednesday) with cricketers undergoing some intense fielding sessions.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a clip of the training session on their official Twitter handle. The entire squad took a couple of laps at the Ageas Bowl to kick off their training before having a fielding session.

The cricketers were seen enjoying training and the mood in the camp looked perfectly poised for the summit clash.

India skipper Virat Kohli and fielding coach R Sridhar also gave a pep talk as the cricketers stood in a huddle before beginning the fielding session. Head coach Ravi Shastri could be seen cheering the boys from behind.

We are excited for the WTC final: India's vice-captain

Addressing a press conference, Ajinkya Rahane has stressed that the entire team is looking forward to the final against New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl.

Rahane is confident about India's chances

"Every player is excited about this final because we have reached here playing some consistent cricket ever since the World Test Championship began two years ago," Ajinkya Rahane said while attending a press conference.

Rahane believes India has been playing good cricket for quite some time now.

"Even before the Championship began, we have played consistent cricket, so certainly all the boys are geared up for the final clash," added Rahane.

💬 💬 We are excited to play the #WTC21 Final. #TeamIndia vice-captain @ajinkyarahane88 speaks about the mood in the camp ahead of the summit clash against New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/WdvezBPgOQ — BCCI (@BCCI) June 16, 2021

﻿Rahane, who is India's highest run-scorer in the World Test Championship, added that the focus will be to perform well as a batting unit.

"Batsmen play a crucial role in the English conditions because when the weather gets cloudy, bowlers get a lot of assistance. The teams that have batted well in England have won on most occasions so it will be our responsibility, as a batting unit, to do well," said Ajinkya Rahane.

The vice-captain added that the Indian batsmen have different game plans to tackle the Kiwi pace battery.

"Everyone has different game plans for different conditions and as long as the players back their plan and focus on the game plan of the entire batting unit, the team can achieve the desired results," added Ajinkya Rahane.

Edited by Diptanil Roy