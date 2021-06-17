WTC Final: [Watch] RCB captures India's journey to the final ahead of marquee ICC event

Cheers, tribute videos and good luck wishes were in order as India geared up for their World Test Championship (WTC) final showdown against New Zealand. The big game will be play at Southampton on Friday (June 18).

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to Instagram to post a tribute video of India's road to the finals. The short clip highlights the pivotal moments that shaped India's journey as they overcame stiff challenges to make the final of the WTC.

The franchise created a quick snippet from India's clash against Australia and added a motivational soundtrack to boot, along with the caption:

"How to make a comeback?"

You can watch the clip below:

A quick look at India's journey to the WTC final

Following their 3-1 series triumph over England at home earlier this year, India finished as the No.1 side in the WTC points table.

Virat Kohli's men recorded 72.2 percentage points, booking a date with Kane Williamson's formidable New Zealand side in the WTC final. The Kiwis, on the other hand, are coming off a 1-0 win against England in the recently concluded two-match Test series, giving them the perfect warm-up ahead of the marquee ICC event.

New Zealand secured their place in the Top 2 by defeating India, Pakistan and West Indies at home. Although they played the fewest Tests among the top eight teams, their superior points percentage saw them make the final.

Kane Williamson's men enter the WTC clash on the back of a resounding 1-0 win against England in the recently-concluded two-match Test series.

India's playing XI for the WTC final

India have opted for two spinners in the side, which indicates they are expecting the ball to turn as the game progresses. The addition of Ravindra Jadeja not only bolsters their spin department, but also enables them to bat deep.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee