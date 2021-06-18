WTC Final: [Watch] Team India cricketers engage in a game of darts as rain plays spoilsport on Day 1

Team India cricketers were seen playing a game of darts after rain completely wiped out the opening day of their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The BCCI took to Twitter to share the clip with fans. The support staff, along with veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, looked excited while indulging in the game.

When rain didn't stop play. Team India members enjoyed a game of dart on the sidelines during the rain break in Southampton

The squad looked enthusiastic while playing the game and even used a handy tissue paper to record the score. It appeared as though Ravichandran Ashwin emerged as the winner of the game with 60 points.

First day's play of India vs New Zealand WTC final called off due to rain

The first day's play of the WTC final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton was washed out by inclement weather without a ball being bowled.

It was an unfortunate day for fans as they eagerly waited for some action. The umpires had set an inspection at 7:30 PM IST but were forced to call it off due to another spell of rain.

UPDATE - Unfortunately, play on Day 1 has been called off due to rains. 10.30 AM local time start tomorrow.#WTC21 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2021

The play for the second day of the WTC final is expected to start at 3 pm IST (10:30 am local time).

The forecast for the second day looks slightly better, but there are still chances of rainfall. If play starts on Saturday, we may still witness five full days of Test cricket due to the availability of a reserve day.

India have already announced their playing XI for the WTC final but they have the luxury to alter that since the toss has not taken place yet. New Zealand, on the other hand, are yet to reveal their playing XI for the summit clash.

