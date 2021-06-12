WTC Final: [Watch] Team India gear up for marquee clash with an intra-squad game

Team India have begun their preparations ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final. The side took part in an intra-squad game to step up their preparations for the marquee clash.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Twitter handle shared a clip of the first day of the intra-squad game, which took place in a picturesque location.

Watch the video here:

A good Day 1 at office for #TeamIndia at the intra-squad match simulation ahead of #WTC21 Final 💪 pic.twitter.com/TFb06126fr — BCCI (@BCCI) June 12, 2021

Team India batters Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli were seen playing together while pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami bowled in tandem. Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane were also spotted playing their trademark shots from the middle of the bat.

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant looked in his zone, playing the big shots against the spinners. He scored a brilliant half-century to gear up for the WTC final against the Kiwis.

A new face in the Team India squad, Arzan Nagwaswalla was also spotted bowling in the intra-squad game. Washington Sundar took a brilliant running catch as the Men in Blue looked in rhythm ahead of the WTC final.

Rishabh Pant scored a fifty in the Intra Squad practice match ahead of the WTC final. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/BmaREnaf7k — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 12, 2021

India will have to rely on these warm-up games heading to the WTC final against New Zealand, which starts on June 18 (Friday) at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Meanwhile, the Black Caps will come into the ICC event after playing a two-match Test series against England.

Former players continue to debate India's WTC final playing XI

With only a week left for the big game, fans, former players and experts continue to speculate on the team’s possible XI.

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh recently backed reports of playing young fast bowler Mohammed Siraj ahead of Ishant Sharma. The cricketer from Punjab believes Siraj's recent form, along with his confidence and pace, should work in his favour.

Many fans have suggested India should play Shardul Thakur as their fourth pacer, while a section wants to see the return of Ravindra Jadeja to the Test side after a brief injury lay-off.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee