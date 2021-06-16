WTC final: Ajinkya Rahane comments on the mood in the Team India camp ahead of the marquee clash

Team India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has reiterated that the squad is excited about playing the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand. The game will take place at the Rose Bowl in Southampton from June 18 (Friday).

Rahane stressed that the Indian team have been playing some consistent cricket for the last couple of years and all the players are ready for the final challenge.

"Every player is excited about this final because we have reached here playing some consistent cricket ever since the World Test Championship began two years ago," Ajinkya Rahane said while attending a press conference.

"Even before the Championship began, we have played consistent cricket, so certainly all the boys are geared up for the final clash," added Rahane.

It will be our responsibility to do well as a batting unit: Ajinkya Rahane

The Indian batters will face a stiff challenge in the summit clash in Southampton. Playing against a star-studded Black Caps bowling unit comprising of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner, the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will have to show a lot of character.

Getting the basics right ahead of the game pic.twitter.com/LrSmPZ9oZu — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) June 14, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane, who has amassed 1095 runs at an average of 43.8, the most by an Indian in the World Test Championship, stressed that the focus will be to perform well as a batting unit.

"Batsmen play a crucial role in the English conditions because when the weather gets cloudy, bowlers get a lot of assistance. The teams that have batted well in England have won on most occasions so it will be our responsibility, as a batting unit, to do well," said Ajinkya Rahane.

"Everyone has different game plans for different conditions and as long as the players back their plan and focus on the game plan of the entire batting unit, the team can achieve the desired results," added Ajinkya Rahane.

