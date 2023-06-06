WTC final weather update: London weather report on Day 1 of India vs Australia Test

The second edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final will see India square off against Australia. The Kennington Oval will host the all-important contest, starting on Wednesday, June 7.

Much to the delight of fans, there is no chance of precipitation on Day 1 of the contest. Fans can expect a start on the scheduled time with full 90 overs of action.

It is worth noting that the last WTC final between India and New Zealand in Southampton a couple of years ago was severely impacted by rain. India's ploy to field two spinners, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, on overcast conditions backfired heavily. Led by Virat Kohli, the Men in Blue succumbed to an eight-wicket defeat against the Blackcaps.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to avoid the same mistakes when they square off against the mighty Australians. Although India will miss some of the key personnel in Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, they will back themselves to go all the way this time around.

The Aussies, on the other hand, will miss the service of star fast bowler Josh Hazlewood due to injury. Scott Bolland is expected to replace the New South Wales pacer.

London weather - Kennington Oval weather report on Wednesday for Day of WTC final - No rain predicted

There is no rain in the forecast on Day 1 of the WTC final between India and Australia. Although there will be cloud cover throughout the day, it is unlikely to have an impact on the game.

The temperature, meanwhile, will hover around 18-19 degrees Celsius. There will be significant wind blowing throughout the day in London.

India and Australia squads for World Test Championship final

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, and David Warner.

Standby players: Mitch Marsh and Matthew Renshaw.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, and Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, and Suryakumar Yadav.

