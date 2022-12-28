"Y'all can keep crying" - Indian fans troll Danielle Wyatt for her comments on the rule of running out the non-striker

England batter Danielle Wyatt has faced some heavy scrutiny due to her comments on a particular incident during the first game of the five-match T20 series between India Women U19 and South Africa Women U19.
Left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap realized that non-striker Jenna Evans was perhaps backing up too much. On one of her deliveries, Kashyap stopped in her stride and dislodged the bails as Evans left the crease early once again.
The umpire adjudged the batter out and Evans started walking to the pavilion. Although the dismissal is completely fair as per the new ICC guidelines, captain Shafali Verma withdrew the team's appeal and called the batter back.
However, Danielle Wyatt still took to Twitter to tweet what she felt about the incident. She wrote:
"Oh no 🤦🏼♀️ I hope there’s none of this in the u19 WC! 🤢"
Her comments didn't go down well with the Indian fans as they felt Kashyap was well within her rights to run the non-striker out. Some also slammed the England batter for indirectly telling the U19 players to not follow the rules under the name of 'spirit of cricket'.
Here are some of the reactions:
India's Deepti Sharma started the 'spirit of cricket' debate with the run-out of Charlie Dean
The friction between England players like Wyatt and Indian fans has a history to it. This 'spirit of cricket' debate was first sparked after all-rounder Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean during the third ODI at Lord's earlier this year.
The visitors won the series 3-0 and legend Jhulan Goswami bid adieu to international cricket. However, the talk was all about how the Women in Blue did not play in the spirit of the game.
But fans were right behind the team and supported the run-out call as they felt the non-striker had no right to take an unfair advantage.