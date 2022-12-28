"Y'all can keep crying" - Indian fans troll Danielle Wyatt for her comments on the rule of running out the non-striker

England batter Danielle Wyatt has faced some heavy scrutiny due to her comments on a particular incident during the first game of the five-match T20 series between India Women U19 and South Africa Women U19.

Left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap realized that non-striker Jenna Evans was perhaps backing up too much. On one of her deliveries, Kashyap stopped in her stride and dislodged the bails as Evans left the crease early once again.

The umpire adjudged the batter out and Evans started walking to the pavilion. Although the dismissal is completely fair as per the new ICC guidelines, captain Shafali Verma withdrew the team's appeal and called the batter back.

However, Danielle Wyatt still took to Twitter to tweet what she felt about the incident. She wrote:

"Oh no 🤦🏼‍♀️ I hope there’s none of this in the u19 WC! 🤢"

(Mannat Kashyap did it against Izzy Gaze in the match against NZ Development team as well.)



Her comments didn't go down well with the Indian fans as they felt Kashyap was well within her rights to run the non-striker out. Some also slammed the England batter for indirectly telling the U19 players to not follow the rules under the name of 'spirit of cricket'.

Here are some of the reactions:

Raghava @belongs2raghu @Danni_Wyatt Agree 100%. She was recalled. There should be none of that. Should go straight to the pavillion. @Danni_Wyatt Agree 100%. She was recalled. There should be none of that. Should go straight to the pavillion.

[email protected] 🏏 @kunal_jt @Danni_Wyatt I hope there's tons more! At least the young ones will be learning to stay in the crease if it's too late for others. @Danni_Wyatt I hope there's tons more! At least the young ones will be learning to stay in the crease if it's too late for others.

Radha🧣 @radhalathgupta . @Danni_Wyatt So nice of Danni to hope that no batter steals runs in the U19 WC. Play by the rules, folks @Danni_Wyatt So nice of Danni to hope that no batter steals runs in the U19 WC. Play by the rules, folks 😊.

Sarah Waris @swaris16 @Danni_Wyatt She was recalled, but is there any reason why there's no appreciation of India playing in the "spirit" and eventually recalling a batter, or are you just also asking young girls to not even think of this dismissal, thereby wanting to control how they play? @Danni_Wyatt She was recalled, but is there any reason why there's no appreciation of India playing in the "spirit" and eventually recalling a batter, or are you just also asking young girls to not even think of this dismissal, thereby wanting to control how they play?

Harmanpreet Thor🧢 @Women_in__blue7

otherwise i Hope so

Poor england cricketers . If you don’t like Indian players then we can hope you never come india to play WIPL @Danni_Wyatt Dear wyatt, Please Take rest for some months n firstly learn basics rules of cricket set by ICCotherwise i Hope so @Deepti_Sharma06 will take care of you in WC.Poor england cricketers . If you don’t like Indian players then we can hope you never come india to play WIPL @Danni_Wyatt Dear wyatt, Please Take rest for some months n firstly learn basics rules of cricket set by ICCotherwise i Hope so @Deepti_Sharma06 will take care of you in WC. Poor england cricketers . If you don’t like Indian players then we can hope you never come india to play WIPL😏

Rishi @ladkiincric @Danni_Wyatt Rules are same for the u19 cricketers as well. Have to run the whole 22 yards for it to he counted as a run. Good chance for everyone to learn. @Danni_Wyatt Rules are same for the u19 cricketers as well. Have to run the whole 22 yards for it to he counted as a run. Good chance for everyone to learn.

Prajin @wcriccrazeprajn @Danni_Wyatt Hope atleast young English players are aware of this rule unlike their senior counterparts. @Danni_Wyatt Hope atleast young English players are aware of this rule unlike their senior counterparts.

Pundorikakkho Purkayestho @angrywktkeeper7



Go on, then. Try and stop us if you can. @Danni_Wyatt The MCC headquarters aren't too far for you people, you know. The kind of fuss the English people create over a rule, I'm sure all the England teams will be able to take time out and confront the MCC over the same.Go on, then. Try and stop us if you can. @Danni_Wyatt The MCC headquarters aren't too far for you people, you know. The kind of fuss the English people create over a rule, I'm sure all the England teams will be able to take time out and confront the MCC over the same.Go on, then. Try and stop us if you can.

India's Deepti Sharma started the 'spirit of cricket' debate with the run-out of Charlie Dean

The friction between England players like Wyatt and Indian fans has a history to it. This 'spirit of cricket' debate was first sparked after all-rounder Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean during the third ODI at Lord's earlier this year.

The visitors won the series 3-0 and legend Jhulan Goswami bid adieu to international cricket. However, the talk was all about how the Women in Blue did not play in the spirit of the game.

But fans were right behind the team and supported the run-out call as they felt the non-striker had no right to take an unfair advantage.

