"Yaar yeah Ishan Kishan kab tak Mumbai Indians quota pee khelega?" - Fans erupt as opener departs cheaply in IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Ishan Kishan failed to deliver for Team India in the first ODI against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17.
Chasing 189, the opener was lbw out by Marcus Stoinis for just three runs. The incident took place in the second over when Stonis bowled an inswinger that hit the batter’s pad. Kishan was beaten on the inside edge.
The 24-year-old reviewed the dismissal, but replays showed there was no bat involved. The hawk-eye confirmed that the ball would have crashed onto the middle stump.
Watch the dismissal below:
Fans were disappointed as Kishan once again failed to deliver in the ODIs following his double century in Bangladesh in December 2022. The southpaw returned with figures of 5, 8* and 17 in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand in January.
One fan wrote on Twitter:
"Yaar yeah Ishan Kishan kab tak Mumbai Indians quota pee khelega? (Guys, how long Ishan Kishan will play for Team India on basis of Mumbai Indians' quota?)
Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:
Ishan Kishan fails to deliver in Rohit Sharma’s absence
Ishan Kishan is now likely to warm the bench for the remaining two games against Australia following his poor form in ODIs. Regular captain Rohit Sharma will return for the next two ODIs after missing out on the opening game to attend the wedding function of his brother-in-law.
As far as the match is concerned, the hosts were reduced to 39/4 after 10.2 overs, with KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya at the crease. While Stonis provided the first breakthrough, Mitchell Starc got rid of Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill.
Earlier, a clinical bowling performance from Team India helped the hosts bundle out the visitors for 188 in 35.4 overs.
Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj scalped three wickets each. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja and stand-in captain Hardik Pandya bagged one each.
For Australia, Mitchell March starred with the bat, scoring 81 off 65 balls, including five sixes and 10 boundaries.
The two teams will next face off in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 19.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.