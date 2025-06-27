"Yahaan pe yeh nahi chalega" - Rohit Sharma recalls hilarious chat with Suryakumar Yadav during IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal

Former India T20 captain Rohit Sharma recently recalled a hilarious chat with Suryakumar Yadav during the semifinal of the 2024 T20 World Cup against England. Rohit featured in an exclusive interview 'Champions Wali Feeling Phir Se' on JioHotstar.

He was shown a clip of his conversation with Suryakumar Yadav while the two were batting together against England in the semifinal of the 2024 T20 World Cup when Liam Livingstone was bowling.

"Maine yahi bola ki muh pe dega na mai toh deta hu isko. Yahi baat hua tha. Surya mujhe bol raha tha aap khelo aaramse mai marta hu. Yahaan pe yeh nahi chalega ki mai khekta hu aaramse tu maar, tu khel aaramse mai marta hu. Dono maarenge agar marna hai toh. Apne strength pe agar ball gir raha hai toh usko maarenge. Toh mai wahi bol raha tha muh pe girega toh mai marta hu isko. Mere mind mai hai woh cheez, lekin agar idhar idhar milega ball toh dunga," Rohit said.

("I was telling here that if I get in on the face then I will hit him. Surya was telling me to play easily and that he would hit. I told this will not work here that I play easily and you hit, or you play easily and I will hit. If we want to hit both of us will. If the ball falls in our strength we will hit him. So I was telling him that. I had it in my mind, but if the ball came here I will give it to him.")

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were involved in a crucial 73-run partnership in the aforementioned game. Rohit made 57 runs off 39 balls while Suryakumar scored 47 off 36 as India posted a total of 171/7 on the board. They then bowled England out for 103 to register a comfortable 68-run victory and progress to the final.

Rohit Sharma retired from T20Is after guiding India to 2024 T20 World Cup glory

Rohit Sharma-led India faced South Africa in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup. Batting first, they put up a decent total of 176/7. The Men in Blue then pulled off an incredible bowling effort to restrict the South Africans to 169/8, winning by a close margin of seven runs.

Having won the T20 World Cup in its first edition in 2007, this marked their second triumph after a long wait of 17 years. After leading India to glory at the 2024 T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the format.

The right-hander represented the nation in 159 T20Is, having made his debut against England in the 2007 World Cup. He scored 4,231 runs at an average of 32.05 and a strike-rate of 140.89 with five hundreds and 32 fifties to his name.

